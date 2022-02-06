BATESVILLE - This year's Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner is scheduled for Tuesday, March 1, at Romweber Party Place.
Those interested are encouraged to mark their calendars for the themed Mardi Gras "Let's Celebrate the Good Times" event!
Each year, the BACC accepts nominees for four awards and uses a selection committee to choose the winners of each.
"We are blessed to have so many great businesses, organizations, and community members," BACC Executive Director Melissa Tucker said.
Listed below are the 2022 award recipients:
· Distinguished Service Award - Roberta Cook.
The Daily News recently ran an article about Cook and her efforts in opening and operating Amack's Well, as well as their annual giveback campaign.
· Volunteer Organization: Phi Beta Psi Sorority
Batesville's nonprofit chapter of the Phi Beta Psi Sorority gives back to the local community through charitable work in the fight against cancer.
· Educator of the Year: Suzanne Kunkel
Kunkel is the Associate Principal of Batesville Primary School
· Organization of the Year: Southeastern Indiana YMCA
The SIYMCA is described on their website as a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the foundations of the Southeastern Indiana community.
To reserve your tickets, call or stop by the Chamber office. You can also go to the Chamber website to register online under the header, "Annual Dinner Registration."
The Chamber asks that guests RSVP by Thursday, February 18.
The Chamber sends out a weekly eblast to highlight all the great things going on with the Chamber and the community. It is available at https://batesvillein.com/newsletter/
For regular updates and information about Chamber happenings and events, like their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BatesvilleAreaChamber and Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/batesvilleindianachamber.
