St. Mary's Catholic Church
Schedule of events:
Monday, Aug. 19, Communion Service, 7:15 a.m. Prayer Group, 7:15 p.m. School picture day.
Tuesday, Aug. 20, Rosary for the unborn, 11:30 a.m. Cross Country at South Decatur 4:30 p.m. Mass, 5:30 p.m. Parish Meetings, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 21, Mass, 8:15 a.m. 5K packet stuffing, 6:30 p.m. in large assembly. Religious education begins, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 22, Mass, 2:30 at Morning Breeze. Volleyball at home vs Franklin County, 5:30 p.m. RCIA, ;6:30 p.m.
Friday, Mass at noon.
Basket donations for parish festival due no later than Wednesday, the 21st. For more information, contact Jerry Sebo at 812-614-3796
Pork shredding for festival at Ernie and Patty Stephens, Tuesday, Aug. 20 and Thursday, Aug. 22 at 5 p.m.
St. Mary's School is collecting box tops for education and pop tabs again this year. Items may be taken to the school office.
Parish Festival weekend, Aug. 24-25 up to date information on meals, entertainment, games, raffles, sponsors, schedules and parking are available at www.stmarysfestival.org.
Direct your calls to the parish office at 812-663-8427 for information concerning church activities.
Be kind and smile to everyone you meet this week. It may brighten their day, especially if they're having troubles in their life.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, Aug. 18 - 9:30 a.m. - Sunday School, adult class will watch a short video and discuss chapter five of "The Story." Books are still available! 10:30 a.m. - Worship Service, Tom True, pastor, followed by a short business meeting. Please plan to stay--we need everyone's ideas and input! Greeter will be Ruthanne Dillard, and deacons for Aug. are Jeff Crackel and Chris Meyer.
Next Sunday, Aug. 25 - Picnic and Baptismal Service at the home of Shane and Stacey Miller following morning worship.
Visitors are always welcome to come and worship with our little country church family, CR 650 N. and CR 400 W.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
I'm hoping you're enjoying this late summer weather as much as I am. Just not looking forward to those storms the weather man/ lady have been talking about. But we will take whatever the man upstairs decides to send us.
As to the calendar at Sandcreek for the coming week. This is it, Wednesday at 6 p.m. is our usual Bible Study. Hope you're keeping up with the study in the Old Testament.
Sept .15th, we will have a guest speaker from Bloomington. Her name is Daphne Seisting. Hope you'll plan to come to church and make her feel welcome. There will be a lunch following the 10 a.m. service. Plan to attend and I'll see you there.
Oct. 6 will be Rally Day.
Hope you'll put this on your calendar and plan to "rally" with us that day. I'm sure it will be a good day for everyone.
The food for the Edna Martin tub is "your choice". The truck will pick up our donations the first of September so donate now if you're planning to. The weather is telling us that it will soon be Winter and the snow will be what we're fussing about at that time. So, enjoy these nice fall days while they last.
In closing I'd like to leave you with this thought: "A moment's insight is sometimes worth a life's experience." That's a comment by Oliver Wendall Holmes.
Have a good week and I WILL be watching for you from "up front" this Sunday morning.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves
Message for Sunday, the 18th we will have a guess speaker.
Monday night Prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Check out our Facebook page under Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Adams, Indiana
Come visit us Sunday, Visitors are always welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.