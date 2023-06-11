Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church is having Vacation Bible School starting June 13 to 16. Join us for “Twists and Turns.” Following Jesus changes the game. Psalms 25:4-5 “Shew me thy ways,O Lord:teach me thy paths. Lead me in thy truth, and teach me: for thou art the God of my salvation; on thee do I wait all the day.” It begins nightly at 6:30 and ends at 8:30 p.m. There will be four classes available with Pre Kindergarten-Kindergarten;1st-3rd; 4th-6th; and 7th- 12th. Tuesday through Thursday will consist of a lesson, craft, music, recreation time, and food. Prizes will be awarded on Friday with various ways of earning them. This also is family night with a cookout for all attending. If you need transportation, please call Joel Burns at 812-614-5402.
Our regular Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. with coffee, milk and donuts served and worship beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday, June 11: “The Meeting of Philip.” Scriptures Acts 8: 26-39.
Youth Church every Sunday during the last half of Adult Church.
Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Pastor Pal’s Sunday at 2 p.m. Second Sunday of each month at the Heritage House Nursing Home, come join us.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. with small group Bible study following at 6 p.m.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church would like to invite children pre-school through grade six to our Anchored VBS program from 1 to 6 p.m. June 24. All the family is welcome to a cookout at 5 p.m. with program following. Come join us for fun and food.
If you cannot come to church, join us online at 6 p.m. Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Visit us Sunday! Visitors are always welcome.
Rushville Church of Christ
Rushville Church of Christ Vacation Bible School is scheduled for June 11 to 15. Meals each night at 5:30 p.m. VBS from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Children 3 years old through high school and adults welcome.
Theme is “International Spy Academy – Top Secret.”
Enjoy singing, flag pledges, missionary information, snacks, crafts, recreation, and Bible classes.
Final program at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 16.
Star Baptist Church
Join us for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m., Scott Sharp, pastor. Sermon: “In God We Trust?” Scripture: Matthew 6:19-21, 24.
Men, don’t forget to sign up for “Men’s Night” at 6 p.m. June 23. The women had a wonderful “Ladies’ Night” last month with the men serving dinner (in their chef’s hats) and washing the dishes, so now it’s their turn to treat the men to dinner. There will be entertainment you won’t want to miss!
Remember to fly your flags on Flag Day, Wednesday, June 14.
We welcome visitors!
Westport Baptist Church
Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Gary Johnson.
Message for Sunday, June 11:Third sermon in the Grace Series.
VBS is June 19 to 22.
Mission trip to Cleveland, Tennessee is July 16 to 21.
Summer tutoring program begins in June and July.
