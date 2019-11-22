Mount Moriah Baptist Church
3167 N. Co. Road 425 West
Adams, Indiana
Tel: 812-527-2689
Sunday School. 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. - with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Thanksgiving Celebration Service
Message for Sunday November 24th “When the Winds Oppose” is the title, Scriptures are Acts 27: 1-12 and Job 1: 13-22
Monday night Prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday night Small Group Bible Study 7 p.m.
Come visit us Sunday, Visitors are always welcome.
Community Church of Greensburg
More than anything else in the Psalms, David thanks God for His unfailing and enduring love. A total of fourteen times.
Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever. Psalm 106:1
Let them give thanks to the Lord for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind. Psalm 107:16
Now that I’m getting a little older I tend to repeat myself a lot. Mainly because I can’t remember who I’ve said something to and who I haven’t. But when I think about phrases I’ve repeated for most of my life I think of the one I’ve said to my wife over and over. “I can’t believe you married me.” What’s really amazing is that, not once, has she said “Me either!” I don’t know how you feel about miracles but, that right there, is a straight up miracle! Sometimes it comes out more like “What were you thinking?” But the reason I say those things is that I really am amazed that she fell in love with the likes of me. And the truth is, she’s endured a lot! A lot of heartache. A lot of disappointment. A LOT of immaturity. It may come as a surprise to hear that I'm not perfect. Can you imagine? 30 years of waking up next to me every day. 30 years of following wherever God calls us to go and doing whatever He calls us to do. The reason I repeat “I can’t believe you married me” is because I’m just so amazed by it. I don’t deserve her and I never will…and I know it.
Now…why do you think David repeats, 14 times throughout his songs, his gratitude for God’s enduring love? Because he knows he doesn’t deserve it. He knows he never will. And that, just blows…his…mind.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
As I'm writing this on a Wednesday afternoon, it's very gloomy outside and it looks like it could rain. Don't really want that but I'm not in control.
These are the activities for the upcoming week at Sandcreek.
Starting with this evening, there will be our usual Wednesday night Bible Study. Hope you're keeping up with this study.
This coming Sunday is the last day to bring items for our "Shoe Box" ministry. We have a good number of boxes and I'm hoping you were able to participate.
Also, if you're planning on ordering a poinsettia for this year, now is the time. Barb is taking "orders" and names.
On the 24th we will have a business meeting followed by a "Harvest Dinner"
If you're planning to stay you might want to bring a dessert to share.
As a reminder, December 1, will be the day we have our "Hanging of the Greens" service and an opportunity to decorate the sanctuary and other areas of the church. Plan now if you plan to participate.
In closing I want to remind you to attend church and Sunday School at Sandcreek and I WILL be looking for you from up front. Don't let me or the LORD down this week. Did you know that Moses glowed?
Guess that's what happens when you write something that's included in the Holy Bible. Think about it.
Until next week I'll still be looking for you at Sandcreek Baptist.
Star Baptist Church
Today: November 23, 4 to 8 p.m., Pulled Pork Dinner with home-made desserts, free-will offering, proceeds go to the "Pack-A-Way Hunger" project. Carry-outs available--everyone invited!
Sunday, November 24 - 9:30 a.m. - Sunday School. The adult class will watch a video and discuss Chapter 18 of "The Story"--never too late to join this study, books available. 10:30 - Worship, Scott Sharp, interim pastor. The sermon topic is "Why Give Thanks?" Scripture Psalm 100. Greeter will be Peggy Collins. You are invited to join us after church as we celebrate Thanksgiving with a turkey dinner. (Bring a side dish if you like.)
Visitors are always welcome at our little church in the country, County Road 650 N and County Road 400 N.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.