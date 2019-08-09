St. Mary's Catholic Church
Monday, Aug. 12, Communion Service, 7:15 a.m. Prayer Group, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 13, Rosary for the unborn, 11:30 a.m. Mass, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 14, Mass,
Holy Day of Anticipation for Assumption of Mary, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 15, Feast of Assumption of Mary, Mass, 8:15 a.m. Mass, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 16, Mass, noon.
Saturday, Aug. 17, volleyball at Oldenburg Academy, 9 a.m.
For people interested in our Catholic faith, classes will be held on Thursday, beginning Aug. 22, 6:30 p.m. Call 812-663-8427, ext. 204 for more details.
JEEP POKER RUN, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. $35 per person, T-shirt (must RSVP to receive shirt), meal at conclusion of run, raffle tickets, one poker hand. Registration, 11 a.m., roll out, noon starting at St. Mary's campus and ending at Sam and Carol Koester's. Proceeds to St. Mary's Building Fund. Questions, call 812-614-1746.
The Agape Center is having a fundraiser at Dairy Queen, Aug. 22, 4-8 p.m.
A group for the bereaved, "Seasons of Hope," after a loved one has died, will meet six Mondays beginning Sept. 9 through Oct. 14, with arrival at 6:30 p.m. and program from 6:45-8:30 p.m. in St. Mary's meeting room. Program includes prayer, scripture and faith sharing.
Just a reminder: St. Mary's 5k & Festival, Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25, Sponsors, schedules, parking and loads of information available at www.stmarysfestival.org. It will be a great weekend.
Pray for the helpless, comfort the sorrowful, strengthen the fearful and pray for people for whatever they might need.
Questions concerning St. Mary's should be directed to the parish office, 812-663-8427.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, Aug. 11, 9:30 a.m. - Sunday School for all ages. 10:30 a.m. - Morning Worship, Jack Hannum, guest speaker. Greeters will be Mark and Cassey Knepp.
Coming up: Aug. 18, Bi-monthly Business Meeting following morning worship. Please plan to stay, we need everyone's input!
Aug. 25, picnic and Baptismal Service at the home of Shane and Stacey Miller.
Visitors are always welcome at our little church in the country.
Liberty Baptist Church
Aug. 11
Church at 10:30 a.m.
Has this world been so kind to you that you should leave with regret?
There are better things ahead than we leave behind.
C.S. Lewis
Sandcreek Baptist Church
Some important dates and news about those days that I hope you'll remember and plan to attend our church to hear these special speakers.
The first is coming soon, Women's Sunday. We will have a special speaker that day. Her name is Daphne Seisting and she's from the Bloomington area.
I hope you'll come out and support our "women's Sunday" on the 15th of September. Lunch will be served following the 10 a.m. service. Looking forward to seeing you that day.
Remember to bring your donation to the Edna Martin food "tub." The truck will be here in September and I hope you have your offering in the tub in the hallway by that day. Could use some helpers in loading up the food that's been collected. Let Dianna know if you can help.
Mark your calendar for Oct. 27 and plan to attend church and Sunday School on that day as it will be "Rally Day". A good day to bring a guest or some member of your family that doesn't usually come to church with you. See you then.
Just a thought to remember, "Remember that what you now have was once among the things you only hoped for."
That's a quote from Epicurus.
Until next time, I'll be looking for you up front at Sandcreek this Sunday. Don't let me or the Lord down. Think about it.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Message for Sunday: “One Lord” is the title, Scripture is Exodus 3:14 and Hebrews 13:8.
Pastor Pal’s Heritage House Nursing Home Service at 2 p.m. Sunday. (People who have family members in the Heritage House Nursing Home please come and join them. Come worship with us).
Monday night Prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday night Small Group Bible Study at 7 p.m.
Come visit us Sunday, Visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
