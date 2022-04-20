GREENSBURG — In an effort to inform the voters of Decatur County about the upcoming primary election, the Daily News asked local candidates to reply to the following questions. Answers have not been edited.
Name: Barb Lecher
Office sought: Clinton township trustee
Political affiliation: Republican party
Qualifications/experience: I have been involved in education and helping people for over 30 years as a social worker and school counselor. I have also served on several non-profit boards and on the Decatur County Board of School Trustees. I work with the families that live in Clinton Township on a daily basis and believe that I could be beneficial in this position of trustee. I am familiar with local and state resources and would put my knowledge to work for the families and citizens that I would represent. I am excited to throw my hat in the ring to serve my community.
Spouse: Mike Lecher
Children: Clark Lecher and Ciara and new granddaughter Callie, Elizabeth Lecher Hochstedler and spouse Lucas and granddaughter Elise, Jalen Lopez
Church affiliation: St Mary’s church
Community involvement: Optimist Club Member, Decatur County Farmer’s Mutual Board of Directors, Child Protection Team, Bread of Life Education committee member ,Miss Decatur County committee member, SADD Advisor, Junior class sponsor, Southeast Indiana Coalition for Human Trafficking member, Community Action Coalition Board Member, Greensburg Prevention Group Board Member, IUPUC Counselor’s Board Representative, Tree County Players, Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority.
