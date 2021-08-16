GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Commissioners voted to dissolve the Decatur County Fair Board during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning at the Decatur County Courthouse.
Commissioners Chuck Emsweller said, “I’ve been the Commissioner representative on the Fair Board since taking office the beginning of the year, and have been asking for financial statements so that we could help them identify some of the issues they’ve been having.”
Emsweller continued by saying that to date he still has not received the financial statements from 2019, 2020 or 2021, but was able to piece together statements for 2017 and 2018.
“Those statements show about $35,000 to $40,000 less than their CPA reports,” said Emsweller.
Emsweller also said one of the things he discovered during his months on the Fair Board was that “a lot of their transactions were cash transactions,” and there didn’t appear to be checks and balances in keeping with what he thought was proper protocol.
He also questioned maintenance of the fairgrounds in recent years.
“There’s been little to no plans made for improvements to the fairgrounds, leaky roofs and leaky gutters,” Emsweller said.
He continued, saying that there has been “great concern for many years about the effectiveness for which the Fair Board is operated.”
“So we are planning to turn that responsibility over to Tourism, and we’ll be meeting soon to see if they’re willing to accept that responsibility,” Emsweller continued. “We just need to make changes in the management of the fairgrounds, which is an asset for this county.”
The Daily News will follow developments and report on this story as changes occur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.