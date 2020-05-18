Many events have been postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. We suggest you confirm events before leaving home.
TUE.-WED., MAY 19-20
Southeastern Indiana Economic Opportunity Corp. Food Pantry, located at 528 Main St., Brookville, which serves Franklin County residents, is open May 19-20, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Info: Linda Morehead, 888-292-5475 or lmorehead@sieoc.org.
May 19-23
Individuals and families can participate in the Batesville Memorial Public Library's Recreate-a-Book-Cover Contest with items they have at home for a chance to win a $50 Batesville Chamber Bucks gift certificate. Entries can be submitted from May 19-23. Info: https://ebatesville.com/recreate-a-book-cover.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 20
The Batesville Area Ministerial Association Food Pantry, 920 County Line Road, which aids persons who live within the Batesville school district, is open May 20, noon-4 p.m. Info: 812-932-2622 or www.batesvillefoodpantry.org.
THURSDAY, MAY 21
The Ripley County Drug Awareness Coalition grant application submission deadline is May 21. Funds are available to organizations that support efforts to prevent and reduce the effects of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs among Ripley County citizens. To download applications: www.ripleycountydrugawarenesscoalition.com.
May 21 is the deadline for the clerks' offices to receive an absentee ballot application by mail. Franklin County residents can call 765-647-5111, ext. 3, to receive an absentee ballot by mail. Ripley County residents can request an application by calling 812-689-4783.
SATURDAY, MAY 23
Sunman Food Pantry, located at St. John’s United Church of Christ parish hall, 8917 E. County Road 1300 N., Penntown, which aids persons in Ripley County, and slightly into Dearborn and Franklin counties, is open May 23, 9-11 a.m. Info: Sandra Wagner, 812-623-2159 or jswagner21@yahoo.com.
MONDAY, MAY 25
Batesville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3183 and Batesville American Legion Post 271 Honor Guards will hold ceremonies at six cemeteries May 25: Holy Family Cemetery, Oldenburg, 9 a.m.; St. Anthony Cemetery, Morris, 9:30 a.m.; St. Mark's Cemetery, Batesville, 10 a.m.; St. John's Cemetery, Huntersville, 10:30 a.m.; and St. Louis and Methodist cemeteries, 11 a.m. They will be following COVID-19 distancing guidelines.
MAY 26-30 and JUNE 1
Franklin County voters may cast an absentee ballot before the Absentee Voter Board in the clerk’s office at the Franklin County Courthouse, 459 Main St., Room 103, Brookville, May 26-29, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; May 30, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; and June 1, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Info: 765-647-5111, ext. 3.
TUE.-WED., MAY 26-27
Southeastern Indiana Economic Opportunity Corp. Food Pantry, located at 528 Main St., Brookville, which serves Franklin County residents, is open May 26-27, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Info: Linda Morehead, 888-292-5475 or lmorehead@sieoc.org.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 27
Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Senior Mobile Pantry, located at the Franklin County Senior Center, Franklin County Park, 11146 County Park Road, Brookville, which aids Franklin County residents 55 and up, is open May 27, 10-11 a.m. Info: 765-647-1276.
The Batesville Area Ministerial Association Food Pantry, 920 County Line Road, which aids persons who live within the Batesville school district, is open May 27, noon-4 p.m. Info: 812-932-2622 or www.batesvillefoodpantry.org.
THURSDAY, MAY 28
RedLife Food Bank, located at 1112 Main St., Brookville, which aids persons in Franklin County, is open May 28, 4-6 p.m. Info: redlifechurch@gmail.com.
SATURDAY, MAY 30
Sunman Food Pantry, located at St. John’s United Church of Christ parish hall, 8917 E. County Road 1300 N., Penntown, which aids persons in Ripley County, and slightly into Dearborn and Franklin counties, is open May 30, 9-11 a.m. Info: Sandra Wagner, 812-623-2159 or jswagner21@yahoo.com.
Franklin County residents 55 and up may get free food at the Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Senior Mobile Pantry on the fourth Wednesday, including DATE, 10-11 a.m., Franklin County Senior Center, Franklin County Park, 11146 County Park Road, Brookville. Bring ID and bags or boxes.
MONDAY, JUNE 1
The Batesville Area Arts Council Community Art Show will be digital with the entry deadline June 1. There will be a People’s Choice Award for the online entries. Info: www.baacindiana.org, go to Events.
TUESDAY, JUNE 2
June 2 at noon is the deadline for the clerks' offices to receive absentee ballots for the primary election. Info: Franklin County residents, 765-647-5111, ext. 3; Ripley County residents, 812-689-4783.
TUESDAY, JUNE 9
A Hoxworth Blood Center blood drive is June 9, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Holy Family Church, Oldenburg, cafeteria. Info and to schedule appointments: https://www.hoxworth.org/groups/indiana or 800-830-1091.
SATURDAY, JUNE 20
The New Alsace Conservation Club Fishing Derby is June 20, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. rain or shine, Lake in the Pines, 10412 N. Dearborn Road, Sunman, just west of New Alsace. Registration will begin at 6 a.m. Participants are not required to possess Indiana fishing licenses since they will be fishing at a private lake. The entry fees for adults and children 12 years and up is $18 and free for younger children. Info: Dale Back, 812-623-2431 or backdale@gmail.com; www.newalsaceconservationclub.com
SUNDAY, JUNE 21
The New Point Volunteer Fire Department, Decatur County Special Olympics and Salt Creek Junior Farmers 4-H are selling Georgia peaches as a fundraiser. The peaches are scheduled to be available for drive-thru pickup at the fire department June 27-28 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The price is $28 for about 25 pounds and $18 for about 12.5 pounds. Cash and checks with proper ID will be accepted, but debit and credit cards will not be. To place an order by June 21: npvfd.com, npvfdpeaches@gmail.com or 812-222-2988.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 19
The Sunman High School Alumni Reunion is cancelled. Info: Darlene Vickers, 812-212-0256.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 27
Batesville Quiltmakers, a group that provides an opportunity for members to meet with other quilters to share ideas, learn new techniques and find inspiration, meets the fourth Wednesday, including May 27, 9:30 a.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville. Info: Gail Miller, 812-216-7020.
"Remember When ... Storytime," a monthly adult storytelling program, is May 27, 2 p.m., Batesville Memorial Public Library meeting room. Guests are invited to tell true stories or just listen.
TUESDAY, JUNE 2
The Batesville Knights of St. John Commandery 243 will meet June 2, 7:30 p.m., Knights hall, 111 S. Vine St.
FRIDAY, JUNE 5
The Batesville Beautification League will meet June 5, noon, Liberty Park.
SATURDAY, JUNE 13
As part of the Batesville Memorial Public Library’s After Hours Concert Series, Laughing Jack will perform Celtic and shanty tunes June 13, 7 p.m., library’s large meeting room. Free. The concerts are co-sponsored by the Batesville Area Arts Council and Friends of the Library.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24
Batesville Quiltmakers, a group that provides an opportunity for members to meet with other quilters to share ideas, learn new techniques and find inspiration, meets the fourth Wednesday, including June 24, 9:30 a.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville. Info: Gail Miller, 812-216-7020.
"Remember When ... Storytime," a monthly adult storytelling program, is June 24, 2 p.m., Batesville Memorial Public Library meeting room. Guests are invited to tell true stories or just listen.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Indiana Chapter 0813 will meet July 1, 11 a.m., Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third St., Rushville.
FRIDAY, JULY 3
The Batesville Beautification League will meet July 3, noon, The Sherman.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
"Remember When ... Storytime," a monthly adult storytelling program, is July 22, 2 p.m., Batesville Memorial Public Library meeting room. Guests are invited to tell true stories or just listen.
SATURDAY, AUG. 1
Batesville curbside pickup of large items from residents’ homes is Aug. 1 starting at 5 a.m. Acceptable items: clothing; furniture, bedsprings and mattresses; rugs and carpet pieces; rubber hose; appliances; wood, bundled 4 feet or shorter, 75 pounds maximum; insulation; cans and buckets, totally cleaned and dry; paint cans containing dried paint only. Refrigerators, air-conditioning units and freezers must have stickers showing chlorofluorocarbons were removed. Info: 812-933-6100.
TUESDAY, AUG. 4
The Batesville Knights of St. John Commandery 243 will meet Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m., Knights hall, 111 S. Vine St.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Indiana Chapter 0813 will meet Aug. 5, 11 a.m., Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third St., Rushville.
FRIDAY, AUG. 7
The Batesville Beautification League will meet Aug. 7, noon, The Sherman.
SATURDAY, AUG. 15
As part of the Batesville Memorial Public Library’s After Hours Concert Series, Wild Carrot & Their Roots Band will perform Aug. 15, 7 p.m., library’s large meeting room. Free. The concerts are co-sponsored by the Batesville Area Arts Council and Friends of the Library.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26
Batesville Quiltmakers, a group that provides an opportunity for members to meet with other quilters to share ideas, learn new techniques and find inspiration, meets the fourth Wednesday, including Aug. 26, 9:30 a.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville. Info: Gail Miller, 812-216-7020.
"Remember When ... Storytime," a monthly adult storytelling program, is Aug. 26, 2 p.m., Batesville Memorial Public Library meeting room. Guests are invited to tell true stories or just listen.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29
The Batesville Youth Football Fundraiser is Aug. 29, 5:30 p.m., Batesville Knights of Columbus hall. Tickets are $25. Attendees must be at least 21. Chicken dinner, raffles, split the pot, silent auction. Info and tickets: Megan Fitzsimmons, 260-210-1964 or mfitz4208@gmail.com.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 1
The Batesville Knights of St. John Commandery 243 will meet Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m., Knights hall, 111 S. Vine St.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Indiana Chapter 0813 will meet Sept. 2, 11 a.m., Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third St., Rushville.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 4
The Batesville Beautification League will meet Sept. 4, noon, The Sherman.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 8
A solo card party is Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., Batesville Knights of St. John hall.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23
Batesville Quiltmakers, a group that provides an opportunity for members to meet with other quilters to share ideas, learn new techniques and find inspiration, meets the fourth Wednesday, including Sept. 23, 9:30 a.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville. Info: Gail Miller, 812-216-7020.
"Remember When ... Storytime," a monthly adult storytelling program, is Sept. 23, 2 p.m., Batesville Memorial Public Library meeting room. Guests are invited to tell true stories or just listen.
FRIDAY, OCT. 2
The Batesville Beautification League will meet Oct. 2, noon, The Sherman.
TUESDAY, OCT. 6
The Batesville Knights of St. John Commandery 243 will meet Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m., Knights hall, 111 S. Vine St.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Indiana Chapter 0813 will meet Oct. 7, 11 a.m., Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third St., Rushville.
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
As part of the Batesville Memorial Public Library’s After Hours Concert Series, Matthew Ball, "The Boogie-Woogie Kid," will perform Oct. 10, 7 p.m., library’s large meeting room. Free. The concerts are co-sponsored by the Batesville Area Arts Council and Friends of the Library.
TUESDAY, OCT. 13
Jean Thompson, author of Indiana Humanities' One State/One Story book “The Year we Left Home," will bring her Back Home Again Tour to Batesville Oct. 13, 6 p.m., RomWeber Party Place, 7 S. Eastern Ave. Thompson will be paired with a local moderator for a wide-ranging conversation. To register for the free event: https://backhomeagainbatesville.eventbrite.com.
A solo card party is Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Batesville Knights of St. John hall.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28
Batesville Quiltmakers, a group that provides an opportunity for members to meet with other quilters to share ideas, learn new techniques and find inspiration, meets the fourth Wednesday, including Oct. 28, 9:30 a.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville. Info: Gail Miller, 812-216-7020.
"Remember When ... Storytime," a monthly adult storytelling program, is Oct. 28, 2 p.m., Batesville Memorial Public Library meeting room. Guests are invited to tell true stories or just listen.
TUESDAY, NOV. 3
The Batesville Knights of St. John Commandery 243 will meet Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m., Knights hall, 111 S. Vine St.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Indiana Chapter 0813 will meet Nov. 4, 11 a.m., Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third St., Rushville.
FRIDAY, NOV. 6
The Batesville Beautification League will meet Nov. 6, noon, The Sherman.
SATURDAY, NOV. 7
Batesville curbside pickup of large items from residents’ homes is Nov. 7 starting at 5 a.m. Acceptable items: clothing; furniture, bedsprings and mattresses; rugs and carpet pieces; rubber hose; appliances; wood, bundled 4 feet or shorter, 75 pounds maximum; insulation; cans and buckets, totally cleaned and dry; paint cans containing dried paint only. Refrigerators, air-conditioning units and freezers must have stickers showing chlorofluorocarbons were removed. Info: 812-933-6100.
TUESDAY, NOV. 10
A solo card party is Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., Batesville Knights of St. John hall.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25
Batesville Quiltmakers, a group that provides an opportunity for members to meet with other quilters to share ideas, learn new techniques and find inspiration, meets the fourth Wednesday, including Nov. 25, 9:30 a.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville. Info: Gail Miller, 812-216-7020.
"Remember When ... Storytime," a monthly adult storytelling program, is Nov. 25, 2 p.m., Batesville Memorial Public Library meeting room. Guests are invited to tell true stories or just listen.
TUESDAY, DEC. 1
The Batesville Knights of St. John Commandery 243 will meet Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m., Knights hall, 111 S. Vine St.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Indiana Chapter 0813 will meet Dec. 2, 11 a.m., Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third St., Rushville.
FRIDAY, DEC. 4
The Batesville Beautification League will meet Dec. 4, noon, The Sherman.
TUESDAY, DEC. 8
A solo card party is Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., Batesville Knights of St. John hall.
SATURDAY, DEC. 12
As part of the Batesville Memorial Public Library’s After Hours Concert Series, Troubadours of Divine Bliss will perform Dec. 12, library’s large meeting room. The BMPL Ukulele Club band will open for them, 6:15 p.m. Free. The concerts are co-sponsored by the Batesville Area Arts Council and Friends of the Library.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23
"Remember When ... Storytime," a monthly adult storytelling program, is Dec. 23, 2 p.m., Batesville Memorial Public Library meeting room. Guests are invited to tell true stories or just listen.
