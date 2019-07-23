Miami University
OXFORD, OHIO – Ryan Seim of Hope was among more than 3,800 students from Miami University who received degrees during spring commencement exercises.
Seim graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Urban and Regional Planning.
Considered one of eight original "Public Ivies" in the country, Miami University is located in Oxford, Ohio. The university is consistently ranked by U.S. News and World Report for its commitment to undergraduate teaching.
Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.
– Information provided
Franklin College
FRANKLIN – Franklin College has announced its president’s and dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.
Students named to the president’s list have achieved academic distinction by earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester. Students named to the dean’s list have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester and earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 but less than 4.0.
The following students, from Southeastern Indiana, have earned distinction on the president’s list:
Donald Deiwert, a senior, from Greensburg
Bethany Moll, a senior, from Batesville
Andrew Montgomery, a sophomore, from St. Paul
Kelsey Moorman, a senior, from Greensburg
The following students, from Southeastern Indiana, earned dean’s list distinction:
Mackenzie Black, a junior, from Versailles
Danielle Cosby, a senior, from North Vernon
Rhegan Day, a junior, from Greensburg
Jenna Gerth, a junior, from North Vernon
Emily Larrison, a senior, from St. Paul
Tara Ricke, a senior, from Osgood
Wesley Woodard, a senior, from Greensburg
Franklin College is a liberal arts and sciences college in the Indianapolis metropolitan area, about 20 miles from downtown Indianapolis.
– Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.