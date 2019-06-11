Trine University
ANGOLA – Brandon Cathey of Greensburg, a student on Trine University’s main campus, earned Dean’s List recognition for the Spring 2019 term.
Cathey is majoring in Design Engineering Technology.
To earn Dean’s List honors, main campus students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
Students from Trine University’s main campus were named to the President’s List for the Spring 2019 term. To earn President’s List honors, main campus students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
Area students named to the President’s List include:
Isaac Sheehan of Rushville, majoring in Electrical Engineering.
Clayton Wilson of Hope, majoring in Software Engineering.
Students from Trine University’s College of Graduate and Professional Studies were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 term. To earn Dean’s List honors, CGPS students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
Area students named to the Dean’s List include:
Rob Critney of Hope, majoring in Psychology.
Kayla De La Garza of North Vernon, majoring in Applied Management.
Jaime Jones of Greensburg, majoring in Psychology.
Students from the College of Graduate and Professional Students at Trine University were named to the President’s List for the Spring 2019 term. To earn President’s List honors, CGPS students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
Area students named to the President’s List included:
Alexander Crowe of Greensburg, majoring in Management.
Brandon Ketcham of Greensburg, majoring in Applied Management.
Kevin Staggs of Greensburg, majoring in Associate in Business Administration.
Students taking classes through Trine University’s College of Graduate and Professional Studies earned their degrees and took part in Commencement on May 4.
Area students earning their degrees included:
Susan Claire of North Vernon. Claire earned a Master of Science in Leadership degree, majoring in Leadership.
Jaime Jones of Greensburg. Jones earned a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology.
Brandon Ketcham of Greensburg. Ketcham earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree, majoring in Applied Management.
Savannah Harrison of Milroy. Harrison majored in Elementary Education at Trine.
Charles Metz of Greensburg. Metz majored in Mechanical Engineering at Trine.
Kyle Munger of Greensburg. Munger majored in Mechanical Engineering at Trine.
More than 700 students were part of the Trine University Class of 2019.
Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in the Allen School of Engineering & Technology, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences, with the School of Computing launching in Fall 2019.
Trine is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and offers 34 intercollegiate sports, 25 of which compete in NCAA Division III. Its golf program includes the university-owned 18-hole championship Zollner Golf Course. Founded in 1884 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools (www.ncahigherlearningcommission.org), Trine operates a 450-acre main campus in Angola, Indiana, and education resource centers throughout Indiana and Michigan.
Bellarmine University
Bellarmine University has named Greensburg resident Hayden Dailey to the Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester.
Dailey is a Senior Nursing major who previously attended Seymour High School.
Bellarmine’s Dean’s List recognizes students who receive a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Bellarmine University is an independent Catholic university in Louisville, Ky., preparing students for lives of leadership and service to others. Bellarmine offers more than 60 majors, as well as graduate and doctoral degrees. Forbes Magazine, the Princeton Review and U.S. News and World Report rank Bellarmine among the nation’s best colleges.
For more information, visit http://www.bellarmine.edu.
Florida Gulf Coast University
Fort Myers, Florida – Jessica Westhafer has received her Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Florida Gulf Coast University.
Westhafer lives in Fort Myers, Florida, and is the daughter of Mike and Robin Westhafer. Proud grandparents are Joe and Anne Westhafer.
