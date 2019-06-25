University of Dayton
DAYTON, OHIO – The following area residents earned a spot on the University of Dayton's spring 2019 dean's list, which honors undergraduate students achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.
Kirah Banks of Rushville
Adrienne Horan of Greensburg
Nicholas Oesterling of Greensburg
Allyson Ritter of Batesville
Elizabeth Weiler of Batesville
The following area residents were among the approximately 1,900 undergraduates who received their degrees from the University of Dayton during the spring 2019 commencement ceremony.
Nicholas Oesterling of Greensburg
Allyson Ritter of Batesville
The University of Dayton is a top-tier, national, Catholic, research institution. Founded in 1850 by the Society of Mary (the Marianists), we focus on educating the whole person, connecting learning with leadership and service. Through student clubs, campus recreation, education abroad, research, service-learning and career preparation, students are encouraged to engage the world, developing a critical mind and compassionate heart.
University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – Madeline Rose Greene of Batesville, Indiana, was named to The University of Alabama Dean's List for spring 2019.
A total of 11,406 students enrolled during the 2019 spring term at UA were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
The University of Alabama, the state's oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. UA is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.
– Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.