PEORIA, ILLINOIS – Gwendolyn Cox from Batesville graduated with a degree in Psychology from Bradley University during the May commencement exercises.

Cox was among more than 900 students who received degrees.

Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, Illinois, offering 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students the resources of a larger university and the personal attention of a smaller university. More than 185 academic programs are offered in business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology.

