St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Schedule this week:
Sunday, Bible study, 9 a.m. in meeting room 1.
Monday, July 22, Communion Service, 7:15 a.m. Prayer Group, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, July 23, Rosary for the unborn, 11:30 a.m. Mass 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 24, Mass 7:15 a.m. Server pool party, 7 to 9 p.m. Pool and pizza party at Allen Memorial pool. Reserve your attendance by calling 812-663-8427, ext. 205 by July 22.
Thursday, July 25, Mass, 2:30 p.m. at Morning Breeze.
Friday, July 26, Mass, 7:15 a.m.
Sunday, July 28, Bible study, 9 a.m. in meeting room 1.
Registration for Wednesday evening religious education is July 22 to 26 at the parish office during business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Classes begin Aug. 21.
Back to School Night July 29 at 6:30 p.m. Parent/student meeting in church 6:30 to 7 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Teachers and staff will be available and you can check out classrooms. New students enrolling for the first time may contact the school office at 812-663-2804 for information.
Save Sept. 7 for the 2019 Jeep Run. Details will be available closer to the run. For answers to your questions, call 812-614-1746.
Dear God, help us to live one day at a time, enjoying one moment at a time.
Call 812-663-8427 for all church activities.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
This has been a good week, and I hope you'll join us for church and Sunday School this coming Sunday. Bring a friend and let's fill the church, Sanctuary and Sunday School class rooms. Looking forward to seeing each and every one of you.
Following the church service Sunday, we will have our annual business meeting. Plan to attend and give your support to any and all decisions that will need to be made.
Also, for the tub this week is anything you want to donate. This project is winding down and the contents of the tub will be delivered by the first of September.
We had a good time last Sunday with Coleen and Flo. They had all three of their girls with them and they are very active little girls.
In closing, I want to remind you that time is running out to bring items for the Edna Martin "tub."
Keep this in mind, the Church Mouse says: "Life without God is like an unsharpened pencil, there is no point!"
Have a good day!
Liberty Baptist Church
July 21, 2019, church service 10:30 a.m.
Science says we need the following to survive:
1. Water
2. Air
3. Food
4. Light
And look what the Bible tells us about Jesus:
1. I am the Living Water
2. I am the Breath of Life
3. I am the Bread of Life
4. I am the Light of the World
Science was right, we need Jesus to live.
St. Peter’s United Church of Christ
Ladies' Aid Ice Cream Social 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sunday, July 28. Serving sloppy Joes, hotdogs, veggies, chips, drinks, homemade cobbler, and homemade ice cream. All are welcome.
Free-will offerings accepted.
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Message for Sunday: “Heaven” is the title, Scripture is Revelation 21: 1-27
Monday night Prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday night Small Group Bible Study at 7 p.m
Come join us for our weekend "Yee Haw 2 day VBS," July 26, 5 to 7:30 p.m. and 27 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Check out our Facebook page under Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Adams, Indiana.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
