Star Baptist Church
Sunday, Aug. 4, 9:30 a.m. - Sunday School. Adults are invited to join in the study of "The Story," we are on chapter three, but books are still available. We watch a short video, then have discussion time.
10:30 a.m. - Morning Worship and Communion Service, Tom True, pastor. Greeter will be Wanda Imel.
Thanks to all who supported our missions fundraisers at Dairy Queen and Wendy's, and a big thank you to them for contributing a portion of sales! Watch for the next dates.
Keep all the children and teachers in prayer as they start a new school year!
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves
Message for Sunday, “The Word of God” is the title, Scriptures are Psalm 119:105 and Hebrews 4:12
This is our Communion/Outreach Sunday
Monday night prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Adams, Indiana
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Monday, Aug. 5, Communion Service, 7:15 a.m. Prayer Group 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6, Rosary for the unborn, 11:30 a.m. Mass 5:30 p.m. Pre-baptism meeting 7 p.m. (register at parish office)
Wednesday, Aug. 7, Mass, 8:15 a.m. First all school Mass.
Thursday, Aug. 8, Mass, 2:30 p.m. at Heritage House.
Friday, Aug. 9, Mass, 2 p.m. at Crown Pointe
Sunday, Aug. 11 is Fr. Adam's birthday. Send him a card at Adam Ahern, 38th ID HSC APO AE 09306. Check with Post Office for correct mailing procedures.
Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults classes focus on beliefs and professed faith of our Catholic religion. Topics shared are: Scripture, Religious History and Prayer. If you know someone who would like to learn more about our faith call the parish office, 812-663-8427, ext. 204 for additional information or to register. Classes begin at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22. Bring a friend or family member.
JEEP RUN, Sept. 7. For details, call 812-614-1746.
St. Mary's Parish Festival, Aug. 24-25. Adult Night, Family Day with meals, games, beer garden, live entertainment and many raffle tickets for great prizes. Up-to-date information at www.stmarysfestival.org. A great way to spend time with your family and friends.
Be aware of your surroundings and children as they begin the new school year.
Questions concerning St. Mary's? Call 812-663-8427.
Look for the good in people instead of harping on the worst.
Liberty Baptist Church
Aug. 4, 2019
Church Service, 10:30 a.m.
God can do great things, but the little things are demonstrations of God’s presence, love, and wisdom.
Thank God for the large and small that is revealed in this world.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
This week we welcome all of you to our 9 a.m. Sunday School or our 10 a.m. worship service. We hope you'll join us for either or both services. I will be looking for you and hope you'll let me know when you arrive. Remember, I'll be up front.
Now, about the meeting of concern for this week. We will have Bible Study at 6 p.m. Wednesday as usual. Hope you're keeping up with this study in the Old Testament. I know it's sometimes hard to under- stand, but it's the groundwork for the rest of the Bible. Be there by 6 p.m.
Remember, Sept. 15 is Women's Sunday. Please say "yes" if asked to be a part of the service.
Also, remember that by the first of September we will no longer be adding food to the tub under the coat rack. So, if you've been planning to donate to this worthy cause, don't put it off any longer. Time is running out.
In closing, I want to leave you with this thought from some of the things I have collected:
"Remember, the power of finding beauty in the humblest things makes home happy and life lovely."
Have a good day! Don't let me or the Lord down!
