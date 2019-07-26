St. Mary’s Catholic Church
This week:
Sunday, July 28, Bible study, 9 a.m., meeting room 1.
Monday, July 29, Communion service, 7:15 a.m. Back to School Night, 6:30 p.m. Prayer Group, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, July 30, Rosary for the unborn, 11:30 a.m. Mass, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31, Mass, 7:15 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1, First day back to school. Mass, 2:30 p.m. at Arbor Grove.
Friday, Aug. 2, Mass, 7:15 a.m.
St. Mary's Parish Festival, Aug. 24-25. Food, fun, raffles and games for all. It's a family affair. Up to date info at www.stmarysfestival.org.
A Biblical Walk Through the Mass at the parish beginning Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m. and each Tuesday for 6 weeks. Register by Sept. 10 by calling the office 812-663-8427, ext. 204 or email anavarra@stmarysgreensburg.com. If you want a study guide, it's available for $20.
Do you have questions about the Catholic faith? The Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults, will be offered beginning, Thursday, Aug. 22, 6:30 p.m. Sessions will focus on Scripture, Religious History and prayer. We welcome all.
Pray for all our service men and women serving our country; also, for family and friends. They'll be glad you did!
Liberty Baptist Church
July 28, 2019
Church, 10:30 a.m.
You might think that you don’t matter in this world, but because of you, someone has a favorite mug to drink their coffee out of each morning that you bought them.
Someone likes themselves a little bit more because of the compliment you gave them.
Never think you don’t have an impact. Your fingerprints can’t be wiped away from the little marks of kindness that you’ve left behind!
Join us for Church. All are welcome!
Sandcreek Baptist Church
As I'm writing this the air is much cooler than it has been in the past few days. I'm sure we all look forward to those cool days and not those hot ones. However, we can't be too choosy and we don't have the control. You know who does have the control.
On our schedule for the upcoming week, I have Bible Study on Wednesday evening at 6 as led by Pastor Harold. I believe they're starting a new book so it would be a good time to join the group.
On Sunday, the 28th we will have a pulled pork BBQ dinner completely furnished. All you need to bring is your check book or cash.
Also, women, mark your calendar for Sept. 15 as it will be Women's Sunday and you may be asked to have a part in the service. If so, please don't say no. We need and want all women to be a part of this service.
The Edna Martin tub collection is fast running out. We have until September to contribute. Hope you've taken part in this worthy cause for the needy.
The tub is full about every week and that's good. No specific food choice this week. Just bring and give what you want to. I'm sure the folks on the receiving end will be thankful.
Have a good day and I hope to see you at Sandcreek on Sunday.
Don't let me or the Lord down.
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School. 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Yee Hah Vacation Bible School program (Come and join us for the fun).
Monday night prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Check out our FB page Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Adams, Indiana
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, July 28, 9:30 a.m. - Sunday School for all ages. The adult class is starting a new series, "The Story" (books available).
10:30 a.m., worship service, Tom True, pastor. Greeters will be Jeff and Sandy Crackel. Deacons for July are Gerald Knepp and Joe Bredewater.
Opportunity to contribute to our missions projects: Visit Wendy's Tuesday evening, July 30, pick up a slip, and present it to the cashier when you place your order. A percentage of sales will be donated!
Visitors are always welcome at our little church in the country where we have lots of love to share!
