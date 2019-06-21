St. Mary’s Catholic Church
This weeks' news:
Vacation Bible School, June 24-28, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Monday, 24, Communion Service, 7:15 a.m. Prayer Group 7:15 p.m. Praying for our country.
Tuesday, 25, Rosary for the unborn, 11:30 a.m. Mass, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, 26, Mass 7:15 a.m.
Thursday, 27, Mass, 2:30 p.m. at Morning Breeze. ACT 7 p.m.
Friday, 28, Mass at noon.
Collection for toothpaste/brushes and peanut butter for Haiti is weekends of June 30 and July 7.
Saturday, July 13, 4:30-6 p.m. and Sunday, July 14, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Registration for St. Mary's School, K-8th grade. Book bills, lunch money and laptop fees can be paid at this time.
Registration for Wednesday evening Religious Education will be July 13, 4 to 6 p.m. and July 14, 8:30 a.m. to noon in church. This is for pre-school through 12th grade.
Batesville Deanery Resource Center is closing June 30, 2019. Available items for sale are: Christmas tree and decorations, Christmas stationery, file cabinet and many other great items. Dates the center will be open: June 5/6, 12/13, 19/20, l - 6 p.m. Questions, call 812-932-0789.
Continue to pray for the sick and suffering of our parish and community and our men and women serving in the armed forces. In the stillness of our hearts may we find peace within ourselves, peace with others and peace with you, Lord.
Call 812-663-8427 for additional St. Mary's programs and activities.
FaithPoints Lutheran Orthodox Church
We invite you to worship Sundays at 10 a.m.. Pastor Layne will present a seminar on Shattering the Shackles of Shame, July 11 at 6 p.m. or July 12 at 10 a.m. (Same session for your choice of time).
He will discuss the difference between guilt and shame and offer people to take the course offered to help them to a better way of life. There is no charge for this event, but a free-will offering would be appreciated to help with the expense.
Call 812-614-2160 or http://www.faithpoints.org for more information.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, June 23 - 9:30 a.m. Sunday School. The adult class continues to learn from Max Lucado's "Unshakable Hope."
10:30 a.m. - Worship Service, Tom True, pastor.
Vacation Bible School "God's Team," will be July 18 to 20. We need kids and helpers to sign up with your T- Shirt size!
Camp is in full swing at Westport Baptist Camp. There may still be some slots available, but time is running out!
Continue to bring men's and women's socks for a couple more weeks, then they will be taken to Edna Martin Christian Center in Indianapolis and we will switch to children's socks for back to school.
"Faith Walkers" will take a vacation for a few weeks, so try to keep in shape at home!
June 30 (a fifth Sunday) is our breakfast/fellowship day in Sunday School, and Music Sunday in the worship hour. Also, Our American Baptist Area Minister, Jim Walter, will be visiting.
If you are looking for a church home or would just like to visit a small country church, join us!
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with a guest speaker and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Monday night Prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday night Small Group Bible Study 7 p.m.
Come visit us Sunday, Visitors are always welcome.
Check out our FB page Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Adams.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
Here's the news from Sandcreek for this Sunday. Hope you'll be there with us and enjoy the service and music.
We will have a guest speaker this week. One of the Gideons will be speaking; I hope you're planning to attend and support their group. There will be Bible study on Wednesday evening, as usual. It will begin at 6. Hope you're keeping up with the study.
The item for the "tub" this week is beef stew or your choice. Thank you in advance for supporting this needy cause.
The weather hasn't been all that great the past few days but there isn't anything we can do about that. Don't complain too much to the "man upstairs." He has a plan and we just have to try to fit in to it. Good luck with that.
As I close today I want to leave you with this thought: "Worrying does not take away today's troubles. I just takes away today's peace."
Hope you're having a good day, and I'll see you Sunday. I'll be looking for you. Don't let me or the Lord down.
