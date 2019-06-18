Photo provided
State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg, second from right) presents the Circle of Corydon Award to former educator and Indiana Retired Teacher Association member Dennis Bourquein (center) in a ceremony Wednesday, June 12. The Circle of Corydon Award honors an individual who has made remarkable contributions to Indiana and its people. Bourquein taught music for 33 years, six in the Batesville School Corporation and 27 in the Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corporation. He served in various leadership roles with the Retired Teachers Association at both local and state levels.
