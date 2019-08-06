CLARKSBURG – All who graduated or attended Clarksburg High School are invited to the Clarksburg High School reunion at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Clarksburg Firehouse.
Reservations of $14 per person and may be mailed to Nita McNealy at 6426 S. CR 1000 W., Hartsville, IN 47244.
Make checks payable to Clarksburg High School Reunion.
Deadline for reservations is Aug. 9.
If you have any questions, call Nita at 812-591-3374 or Max or Diana Neimeyer at 812-527-2729.
– Information provided
