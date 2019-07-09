Clinton Extension Homemakers
The Clinton Extension Homemakers met July 2 at the home of Barb Bohman.
Deb Greiwe assisted with serving sandwiches, vegetables salad and red, white and blue dessert salad with lemonade. The patriotic theme was carried throughout.
President Bohman opened the meeting by leading the pledge to the flag and the club creed.
For devotions, she read "Finding God's Peace in Everyday Challenges," citing Mother Theresa as an example. She read the thought "Honesty is the First Chapter in the Book of Wisdom."
Seventeen members answered roll call by telling what they planned to exhibit at the county fair.
Members sang "The Star Spangled Banner." "Happy Birthday" was sung for Ruth Flack, Bonita Hellmich and Deb Greiwe. "Happy Anniversary" was sung for Bonita.
Minutes of the June Meeting were approved as read.
Deb gave the treasury balance.
Bonita distributed the Decatur County Fair booklets.
Marilyn Davis reported that Alice Woodhull had attended the annual conference for an enjoyable time. There will be lots of the donated club items for sale at the District meeting.
The Madison District Fall meeting is Sept. 13 at Hope Moravian Church.
District retreat is Sept. 25 and 26 at Camp Higher Ground.
Achievement Night is Oct. 15.
Program books were completed with members choosing hosting and the lessons to be given.
New membership lists were given. Also distributed were the first leaflet for the "Brain Games - A Healthy Brain, Use it of Lose it."
Davis read a "thank you" from the Kid's Closet for our donation of food, which helped them raise $25,000. Bohman read a "thank you" from Ann Lindsay for calls, cards and gifts after her surgery.
For Health and Safety, Barb said to be sure to use sun screen.
For Cultural arts, Connie Fruchtnicht told of the start of bingo in 1929. Incidentally, the fundraiser was a game of bingo with winners Ruth Flack, Davis and Connie.
Next meeting is Aug. 6 at the home of Ann Lindsay.
Club prayer was sung to close.
50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at 11:30 a.m. June 19 at The Sherman in Batesville for our annual outing.
Thirteen members and a guest, Bethany Poisel, gathered around a large table and ordered separate meals from the menu. Everyone commented that they enjoyed their selections, and many required a “take out” box due to the large quantity of food.
While awaiting our food, Isabelle conducted a “mini” meeting.
We decided to have our August picnic at the Baptist Church. We also decided to donate $25 to the Edelweiss House following our tour.
We will set up a display at Achievement Night showing a typical Operation Christmas Child box. This will help members see why we are sewing boys’ shorts and some other types of things made and/or included in the box.
Isabelle announced that Patti Leitgabel and her sister, Connie Feuquay, have joined our club. We welcome them and look forward to getting to know them in the future.
Following our meal, we journeyed to the Edelweiss House to continue our tour. We met with Sister Pat O’Bryan and her sister, who graciously welcomed us into one of the homes. Sister Pat detailed the work that they do there with children and how the children are treated to a “home life” with live-in couples acting as foster parents. Children are home-schooled, and it is a beautiful facility. We donated around 25 puppy pillows left from the Riley Hospital project. They seemed happy to have them for the children.
Since we decided not to have a July meeting due to the fair, our next meeting will be our “picnic” on Aug. 21 at First Baptist Church in Greensburg. Meat will be furnished.
Smyrna Guys and Gals
"Toy Story 4" and "Aladdin" were the highlights for a few of the Smyrna Guys and Gals 4-Hers on June 22 at Skyline Drive In.
It was a beautiful night and everyone enjoyed their time together.
Club members and guests met June 30 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Smyrna for the annual Ice Cream Social. Ice Cream, pork burgers and hotdogs were served from 5 to 8 p.m.
– Information provided
