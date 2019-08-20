Nine members of the Night Club met at Cricket Ridge on Wednesday, August 7 for a short “summer outing”. Bernardine Mack and Cathy Fogle were the hostesses. Members enjoyed visiting with each other as well as eating some tasty food such as tenderloin sandwiches, chicken, white fish, and a big fish tail along with salad and fried pickles and more. All were grateful to have this “summer outing” before the fall.
Our president, Linda Weigel, led us in a “short business meeting” on the planning and preparation for Achievement Night on Tuesday, October 15. In addition, Secretary Bessie Ploeger tallied up our Merit Award points for the year. The Mystery Box winner was Bernardine, and the Door Prize went to Cathy Fogle.
The next meeting will be the Salad Supper at Linda’s home on Wednesday, September 4 at 6:00. Janet Bedel will be co-hostess. Club members are asked to bring your favorite salad.
