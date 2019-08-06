Linger Awhile
The Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers met Wednesday July 24 at the home of Rosemary Schroeder for their monthly meeting.
Paulette Duerstock opened the meeting with the Club Creed and the Pledge to the Flag.
For devotions, Rosemary read the poem "In Flanders’s Fields" and a Hail Mary in remembering the soldiers who made many sacrifices for our freedom.
Diann Reisman read the thought of the month “Honesty is the First Chapter in the Book of Wisdom” by Thomas Jefferson.
Seven members answered roll call by telling what projects they entered in the Open Class at the fair.
All joined in singing the Star Spangled Banner and Happy Anniversary to Paulette on her 49th anniversary.
The minutes were read for May and June and they were approved.
The treasurer’s report was given.
Paulette thanked everyone for working at the fair by registering projects, working in the Farm and Home Building and helping with the food auction. She reminded us that Oct. 15 is Achievement Night at First Baptist Church. Registration starts at 5:30 and the cost is $8. Reservations need to be sent to Janet Bedel by Oct. 1.
The fall District Meeting will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Hope Monrovian Church.
Rosemary installed the following officers with a meaningful candle ceremony for their two year term: Diann Reisman – President, Patsy Harmeyer – Vice-President, Paulette Duerstock – Secretary, Irene Tebbe – Treasurer, Theresa Ripperger - Health and Safety and Alberta McQueen – Cheer Committee.
For Health and Safety, Theresa reported that the Senior Center is offering exercise classes and these could help one's balance. She also read the poem "Take Time," which referred to your mental and total health.
For Cultural Arts, Rosemary passed around her parent’s professional wedding picture and their 25th wedding anniversary picture, Rosemary’s high school class graduation picture, and her wedding picture. She also told the story about her sister, Sister Cora, entering the convent with the Sisters of St. Joseph at Tipton, Indiana.
The lesson for the evening was Superfoods: Fruits and Vegetables.
The meeting closed with singing the Homemakers Club Prayer.
Paulette won the 50/50.
Rosemary served frozen peanut butter squares and lemonade.
The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Patsy Harmeyer’s home with the new officers taking charge.
– Information provided
