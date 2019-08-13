Clinton Extension Homemakers
The Clinton Extension Homemakers met Aug. 6 at the home of Ann Lindsay.
Co-hostess Nancy Derheimer assisted with serving delicious refreshments of cherry and peach desserts from a recipe of Ann's mother, cobbler-style called fruit pudding, with tea and lemonade.
President Barb Bohman opened the meeting by leading the pledge to the flag and the club creed.
For devotions, Ann read an article "Garden for Daily Living" and a humorous article about potatoes. Barb read the thought "Don't let yesterday take up too much of today."
Fifteen members answered roll call by telling how many great and great-great grandchildren they have.
The song "You Are My Sunshine" was sung. "Happy Birthday" was sung for Donna Flint.
The minutes of the July meeting were approved as read.
Deb Greiwe gave the treasury balance.
Marilyn Davis reported the proceeds from the cup cake contest and sale of the auction items had raised $4,500 and then additional donations totaled $5,000 to be donated to the Decatur County Marching Band for new uniforms.
Members paid $14 for reservations to the fall Madison District meeting at the Hope Moravian Church Sept. 13.
Reservations for the Marnie Carr Achievement Night is Oct. 15 at First Baptist Church. Cost is $8 with additional cost for the option to paint a ceramic object.
Homemaker of the Year nominations are due by Oct. 1.
Next sewing day is Aug. 23 at the Extension office.
A review of Club Points due by Sept. 1 was made.
For Health and Safety, Bonita Hellmich stated "Acupuncture Does work" and Ruth Flack said to watch and stop for school buses.
For Cultural Arts, Connie Fruchtnicht told of Tabitha Brown, who used a small coin to raise money to start a pioneer school.
Bonita had the lesson "Alleviating Farm Stress."
Nancy had the second part of Brain Workout.
The money raiser was naming the "American Landmark" states; the winners were Connie and Bonita.
Next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at the library.
Barb thanked the hostesses, and club prayer was sung to close.
