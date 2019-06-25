club chatter

Smyrna Guys & Gals 4-H Club
Smyrna Guys & Gals 4-H Club met June 11 at Smyrna Lutheran Church for their last meeting before the Decatur County Fair.
President Jane Spreckelson called the meeting to order with Alan Lecher leading the American pledge. The 4- H pledge was led by Alex Tebbe.
Roll call was answered by telling the group what their summer plans were.
Those in attendance were Jane and Clare Spreckelson, Alex and Makayla Tebbe, Ava and Alan Lecher, Kyle Norton, and Emily Burkhart.
Secretary minutes were read by leader Katie Spreckelson with corrections made.
The treasurer's report was also given by Katie.
Ten year Smyrna Guys & Gals member Kyle Norton was honored by his club with an engraved pocket knife.
New business of having 10 members anticipate helping at the DCMH Healthy Fair June 19 preparing and serving lunch.
Decatur County fair books are available at the Extension office.
All club members are expected to work at the Smyrna Lutheran Church Fair food stand at the fair; there is a sign up coming.
Old business of completing a thank you note to Marilyn Davis for her expertise at the May meeting was signed.
Members would like to go to a drive-in movie. Plans pending.
The Smyrna Lutheran Church will have their Ice Cream Social from 5 to 8 p.m. June 30 at the church. The club is going to assist with desserts/homemade ice cream/toppings/serving. There will be pork burgers and hot dogs also. All families have an assigned time to participate.
Fun Facts were led by Ava. Devotions were led by Clare.
Demonstrations were given by Makayla on how to make a spinner. Clare's demonstration was how to decorate glass candle holders.
A pitch-in with family present was enjoyed.
Recreation was led by Alan with Infection Tag and Katie leading the egg toss. There was a contest among members of who could name the whereabouts of our flower pots in the community. Those with the most correct received a prize (chocolate). Winners were Clare and Makayla.
Record sheets were signed.
All were wished luck on their 4-H projects. Best of luck at the Decatur Co. Fair!
Saltcreek Jr. Farmers 4-H
Saltcreek Jr. Farmers 4-H held a meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 2 in Enochsburg Hall.
Thirteen members were present.
The meeting started with the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H pledge.
We played kickball before the meeting.
We sang “4-H Trail” and “Pick a Bale o’ Cotton.”
For old business, we talked about the success of the trash pick-up and also the success of the Mother’s Day Bake Sale.
For new business, we introduced each other to our new members and talked about peach sales.
The health and safety report was about Baling Safety and what to do around a baler to stay safe. Our demonstration was by Lydia on how to make a Fairy Garden.
Next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. June 30 at Enochsburg Hall. This will be the last meeting and book signing, so be sure to bring your project books. Bring snacks and drinks for the pitch-in refreshments.
Motion to adjourn meeting was made by Nick Nobbe, second by Emma Nobbe.
Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers
The Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers celebrated their 65th anniversary as a club at noon June 21 by dining outside at Cricket Ridge. Six members were present.
Patsy Harmeyer passed around the new program books and Rosemary passed around the new fair books.
July 11, Paulette Duerstock will be registering flowers and Diann Reisman and Rosemary will be registering plants at 9 a.m. in the Farm & Home Building for the Open Class Exhibits.
July 12, our club will be monitoring the Farm & Home Building.
July 15 at 6 p.m. there will be a food auction from the winners of the Open Class entries on the open stage followed by the cupcake eating contest and the interesting Family Feud Game.
Paulette stated that pop tabs can be taken to the Extension Office.
Be sure to mark on your calendar for September 25th and 26th as the Madison District Retreat. The registration form is in the Homemaker’s Hotline.
Our next meeting will be July 24 at Rosemary’s home for the installation of officers at 6:30 p.m.
