ELOQUENT ADDRESS

Debbie Blank | The Herald-Tribune | North Decatur High School junior Alex Hamer, 16, of Boy Scout Troop 634 wrote a poem called "Because of Them," which he read at the first two stops of the Ride to Remember honoring the late Chad Keith and Tony Seig in Batesville and Sunman. He spoke about loyalty, courage, respect and honor and said, "Some gave all ... for the love of this land we all call home." The June 8-9 ride over a 300-mile route remembered 16 recently fallen heroes with ties to southeastern Indiana.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.