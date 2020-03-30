DCCS releases school plans for April

DECATUR COUNTY — Decatur County Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns has released a plan for DCCS schools for the month of April.
Information provided by DCCS states that in accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s directive, DCCS will be closed through May 1.
“My sincere hope is all staff and students will be able to return to school normally on Monday, May 4, so we can wrap up this amazing and crazy school year,” Burns said.
Burns mentioned that the situation’s constant change is why DCCS is operating on a wait and see basis to determine what the future holds.
“While our students are not allowed to be in schools, we are still responsible for continuing the educational process for all students to the best of our ability,” Burns said. “For the month of April, DCCS is going to implement ‘Blended Learning’ to educate all students.”
According to DCCS, Blended Learning is instruction using multiple ways to provide students with the best possible education, combining videos, discussion boards, phone calls, video conferencing, and more. Textbooks are not required for Blended Learning.
Blended Learning lessons will occur Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursday beginning April 7 through the end of the month.
If a student does not have internet access, ETC has set up parking lot hotspots at the following locations for families to pull up and access without leaving their vehicle: Decatur County Fairgrounds, New Point Community Center, Batesville Bike Park, Liberty Park, and North and South Decatur High Schools.
More information can be found by calling your student’s school and leaving a message with the student’s name, teacher, and a number to call back. Calls are expected to be returned within 24 hours.
Students in kindergarten through 2nd grade will be using SeeSaw, and 3rd grade through 12th grade will be using Canvas.
Announcements will be posted to teacher’s page by 8 a.m. Mondays so tasks are known for the week ahead.
“If students are working without being connected to the internet, you can download the weekly tasks all at one time, then please remember to keep your device charged so that nothing is lost,” Burns said. “If you have general questions that arise and you are not sure where to send them, please email elearning@decaturco.k12.in.us for assistance.”
Burns is also encouraging families to take advantage of free breakfast and lunch distribution that is taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday.
“We are handing out five breakfasts and five lunches for each student at North Decatur Jr./Sr. High and also at South Decatur Jr./Sr. High,” Burns said. “All meals will be on a first come first served basis.”
