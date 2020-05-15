Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.

The Decatur County Courthouse is now open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only. Elected officials or department heads will be scheduling visitor appointments, and it will be their decision with respect to whether or not a face-to-face appointment is necessary or a remote alternative is available. Questions should be directed to the Decatur County Auditor’s office at 812-663-2570.

Greensburg City Hall is closed to visitors. Questions may be directed to 812-663-3344.

The Decatur County Health Department office is closed to visitors. Questions may be directed to 812-663-8301.

May 18

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners is meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

5 to 7 p.m. - The Knights of Columbus, Greensburg, will be serving fried chicken. You may phone in your order, get curbside pickup or dine in the large hall. Credits cards accepted. Call 812-663-2607 and leave your name/number and someone will call you back to get your order.

May 19

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council are meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

May 28

Daughters of Isabella meeting has been canceled.

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting.

May 27

6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

June 1

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meeting.

June 3

11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting for June has been cancelled.

June 15

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

June 16

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

June 20

6 a.m. to 5 p.m. – New Alsace Conservation Club Fishing Derby at Lake In The Pines. No fishing license required. More than $1,500 in prizes. Call 812-623-2136 or visit www.newalsaceconservationclub.com for more information. (This event was originally scheduled for May 2.)

June 25

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

July 1

11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.

July 6

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

July 20

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

July 21

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

July 23

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

Aug. 3

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Aug. 5

11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.

Aug. 17

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Aug. 18

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Aug. 27

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

Sept. 2

11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.

Sept. 8

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Sept. 12

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Decatur County Tox-A-Way Day at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Visit www.decaturcountysolidwaste.com for more information.

Sept. 21

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Sept. 24

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

Oct. 5

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Oct. 7

11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.

Oct. 19

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Oct. 20

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Oct. 22

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

Nov. 2

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Nov. 4

11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.

Nov. 16

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Nov. 17

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Nov. 19

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

Dec. 2

11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.

Dec. 7

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Dec. 15

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Dec. 17

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

Dec. 21

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

