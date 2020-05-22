Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
May 23
9 to 11 a.m. – Sunman Food Pantry at St. John’s United Church of Christ parish hall, 8917 E. CR 1300 N., Penntown, is open to Ripley County and area Dearborn and Franklin County residents. More info: Sandra Wagner at 812-623-2159 or jswagner21@yahoo.com.
May 25
Batesville VFW Post 3183 and Batesville American Legion Post 271 Honor Guards will hold ceremonies at six cemeteries: Holy Family Cemetery (Oldenburg) at 9 a.m.; St. Anthony Cemetery (Morris) at 9:30 a.m.; St. Mark’s Cemetery (Batesville) at 10 a.m.; St. John’s Cemetery (Huntersville) at 10:30 a.m.; and St. Louis and Methodist cemeteries at 11 a.m. COVID-19 distancing guidelines will be observed.
Greensburg American Legion Post 129 has cancelled its traditional Memorial Day ceremony in South Park Cemetery.
May 26
The Greensburg Board of Aviation Commissioners will conduct its monthly meeting electronically. The public may join at https://www.gotomeet.me/PaulShaffer1 or by phone at 872-240-3412 (access code: 749-501-349).
May 27
10 to 11 a.m. – Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Senior Mobile Pantry will be at the Franklin County Senior Center, 11146 County Park Road, Brookville (in Franklin County Park) for Franklin County residents age 55 and up. Info: 812-647-1276.
Noon to 4 p.m. – Batesville Area Ministerial Association Food Pantry, 920 County Line Road, is open. Serves residents of the Batesville school district. Info: 812-932-2622 or www.batesvillefoodpantry.org.
May 28
Daughters of Isabella meeting has been canceled.
3:30 p.m. – The monthly meeting of the Lake Santee Regional Waste and Water District will be held in the Lake Santee community room. Open to the public.
4 to 6 p.m. – RedLife Food Bank, 1112 Main Street, Brookville, is open to Franklin County residents. Info: redlifechurch@gmail.com.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting.
May 27
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
May 30
9 to 11 a.m. – Sunman Food Pantry, 8917 E. CR 1300 N., Penntown (at St. John’s Church of Christ parish hall), is open to Ripley County residents as well as nearby Dearborn and Franklin County residents. Info: 812-623-2159 or jswagner21@yahoo.com.
June 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meeting.
June 3
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting for June has been cancelled.
June 11
The June meeting of the Decatur County Retired Teachers is canceled. The group will meet on Sept. 10, 2020.
June 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 20
6 a.m. to 5 p.m. – New Alsace Conservation Club Fishing Derby at Lake In The Pines. No fishing license required. More than $1,500 in prizes. Call 812-623-2136 or visit www.newalsaceconservationclub.com for more information. (This event was originally scheduled for May 2.)
June 25
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
July 1
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
July 4
Greensburg’s annual Tri Kappa parade has been cancelled.
July 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 9
7 p.m. – Lois Chapter of O.E.S. will meet at the Masonic Hall in Greensburg.
July 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 23
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Aug. 3
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 5
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Aug. 17
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 18
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Sept. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Sept. 8
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 12
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Decatur County Tox-A-Way Day at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Visit www.decaturcountysolidwaste.com for more information.
Sept. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 24
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Oct. 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 7
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Oct. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Nov. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.