Local not-for-profits, clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only. Questions may be directed to Editor Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 x 217056.
Recurring
8 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Monday to Friday only, free COVID-19 testing available for Indiana residents ages 12 months and up at 119 E. Railroad Street, Greensburg (the former Decatur County Jail). By appointment only. Pre-register at https://lhicare/covidtesting or by phone at 888-634-1116.
June 13
10 a.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital in partnership with Prairie Farms is giving away 4,300 gallons of free milk. This event will take place in the hospital parking lot and is open to the public. Organizers hope to finish by noon, but will remain on site until the milk is gone.
June 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
8 a.m. to noon – Greensburg Eagles 927 reopening Sunday through Saturday. Bingo resumes at 5:45 p.m. July 7.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin Street, Greensburg, re-opens to the public following a COVID-19 lockdown. Closed for lunch noon to 1 p.m. Info: 812-663-3111 or news@greensburgdailynews.com.
6 p.m. – The Batesville Community School Corporation meeting will be livestreamed on the BCSC Facebook page.
June 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 18
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Church on Fire food truck will be at Sunman Community Park. Open to the public.
June 20
6 a.m. to 5 p.m. – New Alsace Conservation Club Fishing Derby at Lake In The Pines. No fishing license required. More than $1,500 in prizes. Call 812-623-2136 or visit www.newalsaceconservationclub.com for more information. (This event was originally scheduled for May 2.)
June 25
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
July 1
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
July 4
Greensburg’s annual Tri Kappa parade has been cancelled.
Greensburg’s annual Independence Day fireworks show has been cancelled.
July 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 7
5:45 p.m. – Bingo resumes at Greensburg Eagles 927.
July 9
7 p.m. – Lois Chapter of O.E.S. will meet at the Masonic Hall in Greensburg.
July 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 23
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Aug. 3
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 5
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Aug. 17
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 18
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Sept. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Sept. 8
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 12
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Decatur County Tox-A-Way Day at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Visit www.decaturcountysolidwaste.com for more information.
Sept. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 24
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Oct. 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 7
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Oct. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Nov. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.