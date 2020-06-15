Local not-for-profits, clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only. Questions may be directed to Editor Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 x 217056.

Recurring

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Monday to Friday only, free COVID-19 testing available for Indiana residents ages 12 months and up at 119 E. Railroad Street, Greensburg (the former Decatur County Jail). By appointment only. Pre-register at https://lhicare/covidtesting or by phone at 888-634-1116.

June 16

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

June 17

6:30 p.m. – Batesville Parks and Recreation board meeting in the Memorial Building Council Chambers.

June 18

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Church on Fire food truck will be at Sunman Community Park. Open to the public.

June 20

6 a.m. to 5 p.m. – New Alsace Conservation Club Fishing Derby at Lake In The Pines. No fishing license required. More than $1,500 in prizes. Call 812-623-2136 or 812-623-2431, email backdale@gmail.com, or visit www.newalsaceconservationclub.com for more information. (This event was originally scheduled for May 2.)

June 25

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

July 1

11 a.m. – The meeting for the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813, scheduled for July 1, 2020, at the Elks Lodge in Rushville, has been cancelled.

July 4

Greensburg’s annual Tri Kappa parade has been cancelled.

Greensburg’s annual Independence Day fireworks show has been cancelled.

July 6

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

July 7

5:45 p.m. – Bingo resumes at Greensburg Eagles 927.

July 9

7 p.m. – Lois Chapter of O.E.S. will meet at the Masonic Hall in Greensburg.

July 11

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Benefit for Jaylynn Mozingo at Rebekah Park, Greensburg. Includes a meal, car show, live music and more. Open to the public. Info: Alberta Mozingo at 812-593-6718.

July 20

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

July 21

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

July 23

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

Aug. 3

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Aug. 5

11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.

Aug. 17

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Aug. 18

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Aug. 27

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

Sept. 2

11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.

Sept. 8

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Sept. 12

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Decatur County Tox-A-Way Day at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Visit www.decaturcountysolidwaste.com for more information.

Sept. 21

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Sept. 24

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

Oct. 5

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Oct. 7

11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.

Oct. 19

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Oct. 20

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Oct. 22

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

Nov. 2

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Nov. 4

11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.

Nov. 16

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Nov. 17

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Nov. 19

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

Dec. 2

11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.

Dec. 7

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Dec. 15

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Dec. 17

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

Dec. 21

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Tags

Recommended for you