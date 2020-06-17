Local not-for-profits, clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only. Questions may be directed to Editor Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 x 217056.
Recurring
8 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Monday to Friday only, free COVID-19 testing available for Indiana residents ages 12 months and up at 119 E. Railroad Street, Greensburg (the former Decatur County Jail). By appointment only. Pre-register at https://lhicare/covidtesting or by phone at 888-634-1116.
June 18
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Church on Fire food truck will be at Sunman Community Park. Open to the public.
June 20
6 a.m. to 5 p.m. – New Alsace Conservation Club Fishing Derby at Lake In The Pines. No fishing license required. More than $1,500 in prizes. Call 812-623-2136 or 812-623-2431, email backdale@gmail.com, or visit www.newalsaceconservationclub.com for more information. (This event was originally scheduled for May 2.)
June 21
Deadline to order Georgia peaches. This is a fundraiser for New Point Volunteer Fire Department, Decatur County Special Olympics and Salt Creek Junior Farmers 4-H. Scheduled for drive-thru pick-up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 27 and 28 at the fire department. $28 for 25 pounds or $18 for 12.5 pounds. To order or for info: npvfd.com, npvfdpeaches@gmail.com, or 812-222-2988.
June 22
7 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles Auxiliary #927 is nominating officers. If you are interested in holding an office or know someone that does are encouraged to attend this meeting.
June 25
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
July 1
11 a.m. – The meeting for the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813, scheduled for July 1, 2020, at the Elks Lodge in Rushville, has been cancelled.
July 4
Greensburg’s annual Tri Kappa parade has been cancelled.
Greensburg’s annual Independence Day fireworks show has been cancelled.
July 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 7
5:45 p.m. – Bingo resumes at Greensburg Eagles 927.
July 9
7 p.m. - Lois Chapter of O.E.S. will meet at the Masonic Hall in Greensburg.
July 11
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Benefit for Jaylynn Mozingo at Rebekah Park, Greensburg. Includes a meal, car show, live music and more. Open to the public. Info: Alberta Mozingo at 812-593-6718.
July 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 23
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Aug. 3
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 5
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Aug. 17
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 18
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Sept. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Sept. 8
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 12
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Decatur County Tox-A-Way Day at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Visit www.decaturcountysolidwaste.com for more information.
Sept. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 24
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Oct. 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 7
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Oct. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Nov. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
