Human Services, Inc. is now accepting applications for the Energy Assistance Program (EAP) CARES Act fund. The program is available to income eligible households, new and returning. To be eligible for the EAP CARES Act Fund a household must have at least one household member that experienced a job loss or reduction in hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic from March 6 to July 3, 2020; qualify for the Energy Assistance Program; apply for this program before July 31, 2020. Households that are eligible will receive a one-time benefit of $350 on an electric and/or gas bill. Funds are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Contact Human Services, Inc. (812) 663-8830 for more information.
July 16
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Indiana Department of Health is conducting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic through Saturday, July 18, at Knightstown High School, 8139 U.S. 40, Knightstown. Open to the public.
5 p.m. – Rushville City Utilities board is meeting in executive session regarding a personnel matter at City Hall, 330 N. Main Street, Rushville. Not open to the public.
6 p.m. – Rushville City Utilities board is meeting in special session at City Hall, 330 N. Main Street, Rushville. Open to the public.
July 17
2 to 6 p.m. – Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market, every Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru from 2 to 3 p.m. for those at risk and age 65 and older. Walking market from 3 to 6 p.m.
8 p.m. – Free Batesville Eureka Band concert in Liberty Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
July 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Free community care kits distributed at the Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry, 109 E. Third Street, Rushville. Includes face masks, hand soap, hand sanitizer, toothbrushes and toothpaste.
Noon to 1:30 p.m. – Pre-register for a free consultation with an attorney via a free Legal Aid phone clinic. The clinic is from 3 to 5:30 p.m. To pre-register or for more info: 812-378-0358.
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Health will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Info: 765-932-3103 or rcdh@rushcounty.in.gov.
July 23
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Church on the Rock, 407 N. Township Line Road, Batesville, will host its annual used book sale July 23 to 25. Books, cassettes, VHS tapes and more. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the 25th. Info: 812-934-5192.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
July 24
11 a.m. – The Batesville Athletic Boosters are holding the 32nd annual Bulldog Open golf tournament at Hillcrest Country Club. The four-person scramble is open to the public and starts at 11 a.m. Golfers can sign up as a team of four or individually. There are also opportunities for hole and event sponsorships. For more information or to sign up, contact coordinator Wendy Meyer at wendy@southeastern-in.com or Bertha Hazelwood at bhazelwood@batesville.k12.in.us.
2 to 6 p.m. – Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market, every Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru from 2 to 3 p.m. for those at risk and age 65 and older. Walking market from 3 to 6 p.m.
8 p.m. – Free Batesville Eureka Band concert in Liberty Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
July 25
Noon – Kickstands up for the 5th annual Ride Out of Darkness fundraiser in memory of Dave Kehl. Motorcycle ride followed by food, live music, an auction and more. Registration starts at 11 a.m. Cost in advance is $15, $20 with a passenger; day of, $20, $25 with passenger. Ride begins and ends at Twisted Sisters, 514 W. Third Street, Rushville. Proceeds benefit suicide prevention and awareness in Rush County.
July 26
1 to 4 p.m. – Free backpacks full of school supplies give-away at TCC/Verizon Wireless stores across the country. One backpack per child while supplies last.
July 31
2 to 6 p.m. – Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market, every Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru from 2 to 3 p.m. for those at risk and age 65 and older. Walking market from 3 to 6 p.m.
8 p.m. – Free Batesville Eureka Band concert in Liberty Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Aug. 3
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 5
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Aug. 7
2 to 6 p.m. – Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market, every Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru from 2 to 3 p.m. for those at risk and age 65 and older. Walking market from 3 to 6 p.m.
Aug. 14
2 to 6 p.m. – Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market, every Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru from 2 to 3 p.m. for those at risk and age 65 and older. Walking market from 3 to 6 p.m.
Aug. 17
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 18
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 21
2 to 6 p.m. – Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market, every Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru from 2 to 3 p.m. for those at risk and age 65 and older. Walking market from 3 to 6 p.m.
Aug. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Aug. 28
2 to 6 p.m. – Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market, every Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru from 2 to 3 p.m. for those at risk and age 65 and older. Walking market from 3 to 6 p.m.
Sept. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Sept. 8
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 12
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Decatur County Tox-A-Way Day at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Visit www.decaturcountysolidwaste.com for more information.
Sept. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 24
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Oct. 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 7
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Oct. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Nov. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
