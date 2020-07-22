Local not-for-profits, clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only. Questions may be directed to Editor Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 x 217056.
Recurring
Human Services, Inc. is now accepting applications for the Energy Assistance Program (EAP) CARES Act fund. The program is available to income eligible households, new and returning. To be eligible for the EAP CARES Act Fund a household must have at least one household member that experienced a job loss or reduction in hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic from March 6 to July 3, 2020; qualify for the Energy Assistance Program; apply for this program before July 31, 2020. Households that are eligible will receive a one-time benefit of $350 on an electric and/or gas bill. Funds are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Contact Human Services, Inc. (812) 663-8830 for more information.
July 23
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Church on the Rock, 407 N. Township Line Road, Batesville, will host its annual used book sale July 23 to 25. Books, cassettes, VHS tapes and more. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the 25th. Info: 812-934-5192.
5 p.m. – Batesville Memorial Library Board of Trustees meeting at the library. Info: 812-934-4706.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
July 24
11 a.m. - The Batesville Athletic Boosters are holding the 32nd annual Bulldog Open golf tournament at Hillcrest Country Club. The four-person scramble is open to the public and starts at 11 a.m. Golfers can sign up as a team of four or individually. There are also opportunities for hole and event sponsorships. For more information or to sign up, contact coordinator Wendy Meyer at wendy@southeastern-in.com or Bertha Hazelwood at bhazelwood@batesville.k12.in.us.
2 to 6 p.m. - Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market, every Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru from 2 to 3 p.m. for those at risk and age 65 and older. Walking market from 3 to 6 p.m.
8 p.m. – Free Batesville Eureka Band concert in Liberty Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
July 25
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Versailles American Legion Post is hosting “A Taste of Versailles” on Water Street, next to the Legion. Open to the public. Several vendors expected. Samples are $2 each. Info: 812-621-1467.
Noon – Kickstands up for the 5th annual Ride Out of Darkness fundraiser in memory of Dave Kehl. Motorcycle ride followed by food, live music, an auction and more. Registration starts at 11 a.m. Cost in advance is $15, $20 with a passenger; day of, $20, $25 with passenger. Ride begins and ends at Twisted Sisters, 514 W. Third Street, Rushville. Proceeds benefit suicide prevention and awareness in Rush County.
July 26
1 to 4 p.m. – Free backpacks full of school supplies give-away at TCC/Verizon Wireless stores across the country. One backpack per child while supplies last.
5 p.m. - Sunday Night Bingo resumes at St. Anthony Church in Morris (5 miles east of Batesville on Ind. 46). Progressive Jackpot paying $1,000 in 12 numbers. Donkey Derby pull tab paying $5,000. Doors open at 5 p.m. Early Bird games at 6:30 p.m., and regular games at 7 p.m. Masks are required and will be available for purchase. Hand sanitizer available and players will be physical distancing.
July 31
2 to 6 p.m. - Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
5 to 7 p.m. - The Southeastern Indiana YMCA will host its End of Summer Bash (member appreciation event) outdoors at 30 S. Ind. 129 South, Batesville.
8 p.m. – Free Batesville Eureka Band concert in Liberty Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Aug. 1
5 a.m. – Pick-up begins for Batesville’s “big trash” day.
Aug. 3
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 4
12:30 to 6 p.m. - There will be a community blood drive at St. Maurice Catholic Church Hall in Napoleon. Donors must be in good health, at least 17 years old, over 110 pounds, and bring a picture ID. Appointments are strongly encouraged to comply with social distancing guidelines. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Arlene at (812) 852-4394 or visit www.hoxworth.org/groups/napoleon.
Aug. 5
11 a.m. – The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville, has been cancelled.
Aug. 7
2 to 6 p.m. - Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market every Friday on the south side of the Decatur County Square.
Aug. 13
3:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Kids’ Closet of Decatur County is providing free clothing for local children K-6 at the Greensburg Learning Center on Center Street in Greensburg. Children must be pre-registered. Call 812-621-0158 to register or with questions.
Aug. 14
2 to 6 p.m. - Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market every Friday on the south side of the Decatur County Square.
Aug. 16
11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Drive-thru chicken dinner at St. Nicholas Parish, 6461 E. St. Nicholas Dr., Sunman. $10 for a 4-piece chicken dinner with two sides: $12 whole chicken, $6 half chicken. There will be picnic tables available on a shaded lawn with complimentary bottled water.
Aug. 17
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
3:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Kids’ Closet of Decatur County is providing free clothing for local children K-6 at the Greensburg Learning Center on Center Street in Greensburg. Children must be pre-registered. Call 812-621-0158 to register or with questions.
Aug. 18
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 21
2 to 6 p.m. - Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market every Friday on the south side of the Decatur County Square.
Aug. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Aug. 28
2 to 6 p.m. - Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market every Friday on the south side of the Decatur County Square.
Sept. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Sept. 8
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 12
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Decatur County Tox-A-Way Day at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Visit www.decaturcountysolidwaste.com for more information.
Sept. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 24
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Oct. 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 7
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Oct. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Nov. 1
Beta Sigma Phi sorority’s Holiday Bazaar has been cancelled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nov. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
