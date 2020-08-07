Local not-for-profits, clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only. Questions may be directed to Editor Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 x 217056.
Recurring
Greensburg Eagles is open from noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week, but Bingo, the Treasure Hunt drawing, and Texas Hold ‘em have been canceled until further notice.
Aug. 8
10:20 a.m. – Safe Passage’s Handbags for Hope online purse auction will launch on Saturday, Aug. 8 between 10 and 10:30 a.m. The auction will close at noon. All proceeds will benefit Safe Passage, a domestic and sexual violence support service for six counties. View the purses at the Batesville library from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15. Winning bidders can pick up purses at the Batesville library. To register go to www.safepassageinc.org or https://safep2020.ggo.bid.
Aug. 11
7 p.m. – Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education is conducting a budget workshop and public hearing at 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg. Open to the public.
7:30 p.m. – Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education is meeting in regular session at 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg. Open to the public.
Aug. 12
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Area residents in need of gently used and/or new clothes are welcome to visit the upcoming fall Family Clothes Closet. The event is taking place in the Westport Baptist Church Outreach Building on Main Street, across from the church. Volunteers are collecting clothing from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday (Aug. 10 and 11). Questions about what’s planned may be directed to (812) 767-2362. Open to all with a need.
Aug. 13
3:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Kids’ Closet of Decatur County is providing free clothing for local children K-6 at the Greensburg Learning Center on Center Street in Greensburg. Children must be pre-registered. Call 812-621-0158 to register or with questions.
Aug. 14
2 to 6 p.m. – Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market every Friday Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
Aug. 16
11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Drive-thru chicken dinner at St. Nicholas Parish, 6461 E. St. Nicholas Dr., Sunman. $10 for a 4-piece chicken dinner with two sides: $12 whole chicken, $6 half chicken. There will be picnic tables available on a shaded lawn with complimentary bottled water.
Aug. 17
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
3:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Kids’ Closet of Decatur County is providing free clothing for local children K-6 at the Greensburg Learning Center on Center Street in Greensburg. Children must be pre-registered. Call 812-621-0158 to register or with questions.
Aug. 18
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 21
2 to 6 p.m. – Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market every Friday Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
Aug. 22
1 to 6 p.m. – The Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville will host its End of Summer Splash at Batesville Memorial Pool (weather permitting). Admission is free. Concessions will be available for purchase. Indiana’s Phase 4.5 Back on Track Guidelines will be followed.
Aug. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Aug. 28
2 to 6 p.m. – Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market every Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
Sept. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Sept. 7
10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: St. Peter’s Labor Day drive-thru or walk-up chicken dinner at 1207 East Road, Brookville. (Replaces this year’s Labor Day Festival.) Whole or half chicken dinners available. Big Money raffle with top prize of $10,000. Also, a quilt raffle. Info: 765-647-5462 or www.brookvilleparishes.com.
Sept. 8
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 12
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Decatur County Tox-A-Way Day at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Visit www.decaturcountysolidwaste.com for more information.
Sept. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 24
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Oct. 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 7
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Oct. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Nov. 1
Beta Sigma Phi sorority’s Holiday Bazaar has been cancelled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nov. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
