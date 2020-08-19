Local not-for-profits, clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only. Questions may be directed to Editor Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 x 217056.
Recurring
The Batesville Community Education Foundation is conducting its Annual Campaign through Sept. 8. A variety of handmade signs and engraved boulders are available for order, including Indiana, Batesville, and Bulldog-themed items. Donations also accepted. Proceeds go to the new online career network for BHS students and alumni, as well as other critical BCEF needs. More info: www.batesvilleeducationfoundation.org
Aug. 21
2 to 6 p.m. – Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market every Friday Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
Aug. 22
1 to 6 p.m. - The Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville will host its End of Summer Splash at Batesville Memorial Pool (weather permitting). Admission is free. Concessions will be available for purchase. Indiana’s Phase 4.5 Back on Track Guidelines will be followed.
Aug. 25
7:30 p.m. – Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2021 budget at the GCS Central Office, 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg. Open to the public.
Aug. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Aug. 28
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Eagle Fire Company of Oldenburg drive-thru chicken fry at the Oldenburg Firehouse on Pearl Street. Whole and half chickens available as well as pints of livers, gizzards, cole claw and potato salad. Open to the public.
2 to 6 p.m. – Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market every Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
Aug. 29
10 a.m. until supplies run out - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Eagle Fire Company of Oldenburg drive-thru chicken fry at the Oldenburg Firehouse on Pearl Street. Whole and half chickens available as well as pints of livers, gizzards, cole claw and potato salad. Open to the public.
Sept. 2
11 a.m. – The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville, has been cancelled.
5 to 8 p.m. - Coalition for a Drug Free Batesville - The Coalition, Margaret Mary Health and the Batesville Police Department will partner to host a Drug-Take-Back event at the Memorial Building (132 S. Main Street). Enter off of Catherine Street across from the Batesville Fire Department. Exit onto George Street near Ison’s Family Pizza. Simply drive through and drop your expired or unused medication in a collection box without ever leaving your vehicle. All staff will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Please stay home if you’re sick.
Sept. 7
10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: St. Peter’s Labor Day drive-thru or walk-up chicken dinner at 1207 East Road, Brookville. (Replaces this year’s Labor Day Festival.) Whole or half chicken dinners available. Big Money raffle with top prize of $10,000. Also, a quilt raffle. Info: 765-647-5462 or www.brookvilleparishes.com.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - St. Anthony's Church Labor Day drive-thru fried chicken dinner, 4781 E. Morris Church Street, Morris. Whole or half chicken dinners available. Raffle prize of $5,000 with $100 winner every half hour.
Sept. 8
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
7:30 p.m. – Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg. Open to the public.
Sept. 10
7 p.m . - Lois Chapter #147 of O.E.S. will meet at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue. There will be no refreshments before this meeting. All members are urged to attend.
Sept. 12
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Decatur County Tox-A-Way Day at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Visit www.decaturcountysolidwaste.com for more information.
Sept. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 24
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Oct. 4
1:30 p.m. - The 33rd Ripley County Crop Hunger Walk at St. John’s UCC, Penntown. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the walk taking place at 2 p.m.
Oct. 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 7
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Oct. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Nov. 1
Beta Sigma Phi sorority’s Holiday Bazaar has been cancelled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nov. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
