Local not-for-profits, clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only. Questions may be directed to Editor Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 x 217056.
Recurring
The Rush County Health Department is offering free flu and pneumonia vaccines by appointment only. No walk-ins. Call 765-932-3103 to schedule a visit or with questions. Do not go if you are ill. Attendees must wear a face mask. Check in at the desk in the hallway.
Sept. 19
8 a.m. – 14th annual New Alsace Conservation Club golf outing at North Branch Golf Course, 8492 E. Base Road, Greensburg. Proceeds benefit kids going to the Karl E. Kelly Conservation Camp. $260 per foursome with $65 deposit required per team to reserve a spot. Cost includes 18 holes, morning breakfast, prime rib dinner, and prizes. Sign up at Klump’s Tavern or contact Rob Seig at 812-209-9099 or robseig@seigsurveying.com
9 to 10:30 a.m. – Registration for a benefit ride for Scott Wade at Wendy’s restaurant, corner of Ind. 3 and Broadway Street, Greensburg. Proceeds will help purchase new prosthesis for Wade, who was born without legs. Riding to Rabbit Hash, Kentucky. Open to the public. Info: 812-614-8655 or 812-593-1804.
Sept. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
10 a.m. to noon – Gleaners Mobile Food Pantry will visit Lifeline Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Road, Greensburg. Open to senior citizens only.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Health Department Board of Directors meeting at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Sept. 23
11 a.m. – Event ‘FORE’ Caring golf outing sponsored by Hospital Foundation of Decatur County at Greensburg Country Club. Players, teams and sponsorship needed. Info: 812-663-1220.
Sept. 24
3:30 to 7 p.m. – Special Education drive-thru turkey dinner at Knights of St. John Hall, 312 S. Wilder Street, Greensburg. $10 for full meal. Open to the public.
7 p.m. – Annual meeting of Rushville Church of Christ, 627 W. 11th Street. All members encouraged to attend.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Sept. 26
7 a.m. to noon – Greensburg Kiwanis Club pancake and sausage all you can eat breakfast at Greensburg Presbyterian Church (downtown). Carry-out available. Dine-in customers are asked to wear a mask until they sit down to eat. Tables will be socially distanced. $7 adults, $3 children (6 to 12); 5 and under eat free.
Oct. 1
5 to 10 p.m. – The Sherman, in partnership with Carol Siebert, is hosting a Community Night. Proceeds raised from food and beverage sales will be donated to the ALS Association (Indiana Chapter). The Sherman will donate 25 percent of all food and beverage sales from the Bier Hall and 10 percent of all food and beverage sales from the 1852 Restaurant, Black Forest Bar and curbside pickup orders to the association. Music will be provided by Sandy Pickett. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control. ALS is often called Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Oct. 3
9 a.m. to noon – “Community Shred Day” at Decatur County Memorial Hospital. Documents only; no binders or folders. Must show proof of address as this is a free event for Decatur County businesses and residents.
8 a.m. to noon – You may donate to Phi Beta Psi at the upcoming roadblock at Walnut and Boehringer Streets in downtown Batesville; by buying cheeseballs at Schmidt’s Bakery and WaterTek. And, you may order ornaments through our FB page: “Phi Beta Psi Sorority XI Chapter”.
Oct. 4
1:30 p.m. – The 33rd Ripley County Crop Hunger Walk at St. John’s UCC, Penntown. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the walk taking place at 2 p.m.
Oct. 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 7
11 a.m. – The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge in Rushville has been canceled.
Oct. 13
6:30 p.m. – Author Sandy Black will present a free rendering of a one room school house at the Carthage Community Center, 6 Mill Street, Carthage. Please wear a mask.
Oct. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Nov. 1
Beta Sigma Phi sorority’s Holiday Bazaar has been cancelled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nov. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.