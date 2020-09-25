Local not-for-profits, clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only. Questions may be directed to Editor Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 x 217056.
Recurring
Art on the Square Gallery in Greensburg is inviting the community to share their artwork during the month of October with a “Fall Landscapes” theme. Photographs, paintings, fabric art, drawing, and other media are welcome. Bring pieces to the Gallery during regular hours: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday thru Friday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There is no entry fee, we just want to showcase our local community artists. Info: artonthesquaregallery.com
Sept. 26
7 a.m. to noon – Greensburg Kiwanis Club pancake and sausage all you can eat breakfast at Greensburg Presbyterian Church (downtown). Carry-out available. Dine-in customers are asked to wear a mask until they sit down to eat. Tables will be socially distanced. $7 adults, $3 children (6 to 12); 5 and under eat free.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Greensburg Knights of Columbus fundraiser at Needler’s market with proceeds benefitting people with intellectual disabilities.
Sept. 28
1:30 p.m. - Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) meeting in the large meeting room at the Decatur County Extension office near the fairgrounds. Look for the DAR sign on the north side door with the ramp. Please wear a mask. Sharon Mang will give a program about her Patriot. Dues can be paid at this meeting. Info: Janet L. Bedel, 812-663-4563; Julie Pyland,, 1-812-521-2017; or Sharon Mang, 812-593-1424.
2 p.m. - The public test of the automatic tabulating equipment and the electronic voting system unit (DRE’s) to be used for the Franklin County Election on November 3, 2020 will be conducted at the Franklin County Courthouse, 459 Main Street, Brookville. The test is open to representatives for political parties, candidates, the news media and the public.
Oct. 1
5 to 10 p.m. - The Sherman, in partnership with Carol Siebert, is hosting a Community Night. Proceeds raised from food and beverage sales will be donated to the ALS Association (Indiana Chapter). The Sherman will donate 25 percent of all food and beverage sales from the Bier Hall and 10 percent of all food and beverage sales from the 1852 Restaurant, Black Forest Bar and curbside pickup orders to the association. Music will be provided by Sandy Pickett. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control. ALS is often called Lou Gehrig's disease.
Oct. 3
9 a.m. to noon – “Community Shred Day” at Decatur County Memorial Hospital. Documents only; no binders or folders. Must show proof of address as this is a free event for Decatur County businesses and residents.
8 a.m. to noon - You may donate to Phi Beta Psi at the upcoming roadblock at Walnut and Boehringer Streets in downtown Batesville; by buying cheeseballs at Schmidt’s Bakery and WaterTek. And, you may order ornaments through our FB page: “Phi Beta Psi Sorority XI Chapter”.
Oct. 4
1:30 p.m. - The 33rd Ripley County Crop Hunger Walk at St. John’s UCC, Penntown. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the walk taking place at 2 p.m.
Oct. 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 7
11 a.m. – The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge in Rushville has been canceled.
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 11
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – St. Nicholas Parish drive-thru whole or half chicken dinners and mock turtle soup available for purchase. Turtle tickets $20 each with three chances to win ($2,000, $500, $250). Shaded picnic tables available for those who wish to eat on campus. 6461 E. St. Nicholas Dr., Sunman. License #002580.
Oct. 13
Noon to 5:30 p.m. – St. Louis Church community blood draw at Knights of Columbus Hall. Appointments are encouraged. To schedule one, visit www.hoxworth.org/groups/stlouiscc or call 800-830-1091. Info: 812-934-3095.
6:30 p.m. – Author Sandy Black will present a free rendering of a one room school house at the Carthage Community Center, 6 Mill Street, Carthage. Please wear a mask.
Oct. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Nov. 1
Beta Sigma Phi sorority’s Holiday Bazaar has been cancelled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nov. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
