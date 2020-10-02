Local not-for-profits, clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only. Questions may be directed to Editor Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 x 217056.

Recurring

Arlington Boy Scout Troop 28 in Rush County is conducting a fundraiser to help Troop 28 go to the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico next year. Troop 28 is selling “Made in the USA” disposable face masks. A box of 50 disposable masks sells for $20 and are available by calling the Scoutmaster at (765) 561-4182. A Scout from the Troop will deliver.

Oct. 3

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Smyrna Guys & Gals 4-H Club rummage sale in the Farm & Home Building, Decatur County Fairgrounds. Special deals from 1 to 2 p.m.

9 a.m. to noon – “Community Shred Day” at Decatur County Memorial Hospital. Documents only; no binders or folders. Must show proof of address as this is a free event for Decatur County businesses and residents.

8 a.m. to noon – You may donate to Phi Beta Psi at the upcoming roadblock at Walnut and Boehringer Streets in downtown Batesville; by buying cheeseballs at Schmidt’s Bakery and WaterTek. And, you may order ornaments through our FB page: “Phi Beta Psi Sorority XI Chapter”.

Oct. 4

1:30 p.m. – The 33rd Ripley County Crop Hunger Walk at St. John’s UCC, Penntown. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the walk taking place at 2 p.m.

Oct. 5

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

10 a.m. to noon – Free adult flu shots at Decatur County Health Department, 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. No appointment needed. Visitors are asked to wear a facemask. Info: 812-663-8301.

Oct. 6

6:30 p.m. – Carthage Town Council work session regarding the 2021 budget at Carthage Town Hall. The meeting will be available virtually at meet.google.com/qcn-bqcu-khi. In the event there is an issue with the link, a new link will be posted on the Town Hall door and the town’s Facebook page.

Oct. 7

11 a.m. – The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge in Rushville has been canceled.

6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Oct. 8

7 p.m. – Lois Chapter #147, O.E.S., will meet at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue. There will be no refreshments. All members are asked to attend.

Oct. 11

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – St. Nicholas Parish drive-thru whole or half chicken dinners and mock turtle soup available for purchase. Turtle tickets $20 each with three chances to win ($2,000, $500, $250). Shaded picnic tables available for those who wish to eat on campus. 6461 E. St. Nicholas Dr., Sunman. License #002580.

Oct. 13

Noon to 5:30 p.m. – St. Louis Church community blood draw at Knights of Columbus Hall. Appointments are encouraged. To schedule one, visit www.hoxworth.org/groups/stlouiscc or call 800-830-1091. Info: 812-934-3095.

6:30 p.m. – Author Sandy Black will present a free rendering of a one room school house at the Carthage Community Center, 6 Mill Street, Carthage. Please wear a mask.

Oct. 19

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Oct. 20

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Oct. 22

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

Oct. 25

7:30 a.m. to noon – New Alsace Conservation Club sausage & pancake breakfast at New Alsace American Legion. $10 adults, $4 kids 9 and under; free for kids 2 and under. Open to the public.

Nov. 1

Beta Sigma Phi sorority’s Holiday Bazaar has been cancelled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nov. 2

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Nov. 4

11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.

Nov. 16

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Nov. 17

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Nov. 19

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

Dec. 2

11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.

Dec. 7

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Dec. 15

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Dec. 17

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

Dec. 21

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

