Local not-for-profits, clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only. Questions may be directed to Editor Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 x 217056.
Recurring
Arlington Boy Scout Troop 28 in Rush County is conducting a fundraiser to help Troop 28 go to the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico next year. Troop 28 is selling "Made in the USA" disposable face masks. A box of 50 disposable masks sells for $20 and are available by calling the Scoutmaster at (765) 561-4182. A Scout from the Troop will deliver.
Oct. 6
6:30 p.m. - Carthage Town Council work session regarding the 2021 budget at Carthage Town Hall. The meeting will be available virtually at meet.google.com/qcn-bqcu-khi. In the event there is an issue with the link, a new link will be posted on the Town Hall door and the town’s Facebook page.
Oct. 7
11 a.m. – The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge in Rushville has been canceled.
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 8
7 p.m. - Lois Chapter #147, O.E.S., will meet at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue. There will be no refreshments. All members are asked to attend.
Oct. 11
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – St. Nicholas Parish drive-thru whole or half chicken dinners and mock turtle soup available for purchase. Turtle tickets $20 each with three chances to win ($2,000, $500, $250). Shaded picnic tables available for those who wish to eat on campus. 6461 E. St. Nicholas Dr., Sunman. License #002580.
Oct. 13
Noon to 5:30 p.m. – St. Louis Church community blood draw at Knights of Columbus Hall. Appointments are encouraged. To schedule one, visit www.hoxworth.org/groups/stlouiscc or call 800-830-1091. Info: 812-934-3095.
6:30 p.m. – Author Sandy Black will present a free rendering of a one room school house at the Carthage Community Center, 6 Mill Street, Carthage. Please wear a mask.
Oct. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Oct. 25
7:30 a.m. to noon – New Alsace Conservation Club sausage & pancake breakfast at New Alsace American Legion. $10 adults, $4 kids 9 and under; free for kids 2 and under. Open to the public.
Nov. 1
Beta Sigma Phi sorority’s Holiday Bazaar has been cancelled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nov. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.