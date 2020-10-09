Local not-for-profits, clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only. Questions may be directed to Editor Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 x 217056.
Oct. 11
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – St. Nicholas Parish drive-thru whole or half chicken dinners and mock turtle soup available for purchase. Turtle tickets $20 each with three chances to win ($2,000, $500, $250). Shaded picnic tables available for those who wish to eat on campus. 6461 E. St. Nicholas Dr., Sunman. License #002580.
Oct. 12
6 p.m. - The Carthage Town Board is conducting a public hearing for their budget. Immediately following, they will hold their regularly scheduled board meeting. These are virtual meetings. The public may attend the meetings at the following link on Google Meet: meet.google.com/wdi-srfw-wob
Oct. 13
Noon to 5:30 p.m. – St. Louis Church community blood draw at Knights of Columbus Hall. Appointments are encouraged. To schedule one, visit www.hoxworth.org/groups/stlouiscc or call 800-830-1091. Info: 812-934-3095.
6:30 p.m. – Author Sandy Black will present a free rendering of a one room school house at the Carthage Community Center, 6 Mill Street, Carthage. Please wear a mask.
7:30 p.m. – Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education will host a public hearing at the corporation’s central office, 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, concerning a building project that involves renovations and miscellaneous work at Greensburg Elementary, Greensburg Jr. High and Greensburg Community High School totaling more than $1 million. Open to the public. Immediately following the public hearing, the board will meet in regular session.
Oct. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Oct. 23
5 to 8 p.m. – New Point Community Volunteer Fire Department fish fry. $10 per dinner. Open to the public.
Oct. 25
7:30 a.m. to noon – New Alsace Conservation Club sausage & pancake breakfast at New Alsace American Legion. $10 adults, $4 kids 9 and under; free for kids 2 and under. Open to the public.
Oct. 31
3 to 7 p.m. – Recommended trick-or-treat hours in Greensburg.
5 to 8 p.m. – Recommended trick-or-treat hours in Rushville.
Nov. 1
Beta Sigma Phi sorority’s Holiday Bazaar has been cancelled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nov. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Nov. 6
4:30 to 8 p.m. – Greensburg Lodge #36 F&AM all-you-can-eat chili supper fundraiser, 1100 E. Central Avenue. Just $7. Hotdogs also available. Open to the public.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
