Local not-for-profits, clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only. Questions may be directed to Editor Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 x 217056.
Oct. 17
10 a.m. – Dedication ceremony for Arlington East Hill Cemetery’s Military & First Responders Honor Park located within our beautiful cemetery adjacent to U.S. 52 , east of Arlington. Event will honor veterans and law enforcement officers who gave their lives to serve and protect their community and country. Rain or shine. Bring a lawn chair. COVID guidelines adhered to. Open to the public.
Oct. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
5 p.m. – The Rush County Area Planning Commission is meeting to clarify certification of potential changes to the zoning ordinance, section 7.10.
Oct. 21
6 p.m. – The Carthage Town Board is having a Budget Work Session at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. The meeting will be open virtually to the public at meet.google.com/aju-hfmr-kdd
Oct. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Oct. 23
5 to 8 p.m. – New Point Community Volunteer Fire Department fish fry. $10 per dinner. Open to the public.
Oct. 25
7:30 a.m. to noon – New Alsace Conservation Club sausage & pancake breakfast at New Alsace American Legion. $10 adults, $4 kids 9 and under; free for kids 2 and under. Open to the public.
Oct. 26
1:30 p.m. – The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is meeting at the Decatur County Extension Office in the large meeting room. For the program, Julie Pyland will tell about her Patriot. Please wear a mask. If you would like more information about the DAR, contact Regent Janet L. Bedel, 812-663-4563, or Registrar Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017.
Oct. 27
Decatur County Auditor’s office personnel are attending a conference in Fort Wayne through Oct. 30. The office will be open for limited services during regular courthouse hours.
Oct. 28
7 p.m. – Noble Niters Home Ec Club is meeting at New Salem United Methodist Church. Christie Singleton is hostess. Suellen Goaddard will share inspiration. Roll call is a favorite Halloween memory.
Oct. 31
3 to 7 p.m. – Recommended trick-or-treat hours in Greensburg.
5 to 8 p.m. – Recommended trick-or-treat hours in Rushville.
6 to 8 p.m. – Recommended trick-or-treat hours in Batesville.
Nov. 1
The Decatur County Auditor’s office re-opens for full service.
Beta Sigma Phi sorority’s Holiday Bazaar has been cancelled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nov. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 3
6 a.m. to 6 p.m. – General Election poll locations open throughout the State of Indiana. Area courthouses will be closed.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge in Rushville has been canceled.
6 p.m. – Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.
Nov. 5
6 p.m. – Rush County Area Planning Commission meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.
Nov. 6
4:30 to 8 p.m. – Greensburg Lodge #36 F&AM all-you-can-eat chili supper fundraiser, 1100 E. Central Avenue. Just $7. Hotdogs also available. Open to the public.
Nov. 14
4 to 6:30 p.m. – Batesville United Methodist Church’s 57th annual turkey dinner is drive-thru only this year at 106 S. Park Ave., Batesville. Price is $12. Stay in your car, pull up to the door and volunteers do the rest. Enter the parking lot off South Street, pull around to the alley door for service, and exit onto S. Park Avenue. Everyone is welcome!
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 1
6 p.m. – Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
6 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Rush County Area Planning Commission meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.