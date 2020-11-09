Local not-for-profits, clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only. Questions may be directed to Editor Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 x 217056.
Recurring
The Decatur County Clerk’s office is closed to the public this week due to a staff shortage resulting from a quarantine. The staff is currently working from home and will have limited hours within the office this week. If you have questions that can wait until next week please try back then.
Nov. 10
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education will meet in executive session. Not open to the public.
7 p.m. – Rush County Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 330 E. Eighth Street, Rushville. Open to the public.
7:30 p.m.: Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education meeting, 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg. Open to the public.
Nov. 11
6 p.m. Decatur County Community Schools Board of Education meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Nov. 12
7 p.m. – Lois Chapter #147 O.E.S. will meet at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue. There will be no refreshments. All members are asked to attend.
Nov. 14
4 to 6:30 p.m. – Batesville United Methodist Church’s 57th annual turkey dinner has been canceled.
5 to 7 p.m. – St. Maurice Church in Napoleon drive-thru turkey dinner at the Parish Center. Cost is $12. Proceeds for church tuck-pointing project.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Nov. 21
10 a.m. – Decatur County Family YMCA Tree City Run. Starts and finishes at the Y. Open to all ages. Advance registration $20; $25 Nov. 15 to 21. Includes 5K walk or run, and 10K run. Long-sleeved color shirt guaranteed if pre-registered by Nov. 14. Register at www.getmeregistered.com. Info: 812-663-9622 ext. 23.
Nov. 22
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Marion Township VFD smoke pork chop or grilled chicken breast dinners, drive-thru only, at Millhousen Fire Department, 7935 S. CR 250 E., Greensburg. Full meals for $10. Tickets available at the event or in advance from any MTVFD member. Info: 812-222-0029.
Dec. 1
6 p.m. – Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
6 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Rush County Area Planning Commission meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
