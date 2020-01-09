Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
TODAY
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
10 a.m. to noon – U.S. Senator Mike Braun’s mobile office will be in North Vernon at City Hall, 143 E. Walnut Street.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Bridge at the local Adult Center.
Jan. 11
8 a.m. – State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) is hosting a Public Safety breakfast at Aurora VFD, 5950 Dutch Hollow Road.
6 p.m. – Grand Ole Opry veteran and Songwriter of the Year Daryl Mosley will share songs and stories of his life, career and faith at Hope House of Prayer, 514 Market Street, Hope. No admission charge, though a love offering would be appreciated.
Jan. 13
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Movie Monday: Downton Abbey at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Jan. 14
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at local Adult Center.
5 to 7 p.m. – The Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce and Greensburg-Decatur County EDC present Leaders & Lagers at The tAAp, 116 E. Washington Street, Greensburg. This free networking opportunity features a brief presentation by Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh at 5:25 p.m. Participants should bring business cards to share.
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
6 p.m. – Pitch-in dinner at local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Knit Night at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Jan. 15
8:30 a.m. – Decatur County Health Department, 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg, is holding a Children’s Immunization Clinic from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Please call (812) 663-8301 to schedule an appointment.
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
Noon – Bingo w/ Aspen Place at the local Adult
Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at local Adult Center.
Jan. 16
9 a.m. – Solo & exercise at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the local Adult Center.
Jan. 17
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Bridge at the local Adult Center.
Jan. 20
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Jan. 21
All day – Make and Take Tuesday: Winter Craft in the Children’s Room at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
10 a.m. to noon – U.S. Senator Mike Braun’s mobile office will be in Batesville at the Memorial Building, 132 S. Main Street.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
Noon – Senior Outreach w/ Greensburg Public Library.
1 p.m. – Euchre at local Adult Center.
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
6 p.m. – Cook the Book: Cookbook Club – Adult Program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Jan. 22
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
Noon – Bingo w/ CrownPointe at the local Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at local Adult Center.
Jan. 23
9 a.m. – Solo & exercise at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
Noon – 1 p.m. – Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce and ETC present Lunch & Learn at the Chamber office, 314 W. Washington Street, Greensburg. Enjoy a free lunch and learn how a hosted phone solution increases business productivity. RSVP at 812-663-2832 or dlowe@greensburgchamber.com.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult Program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult Program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
7:15 p.m. – St. Mary’s Circle, Daughters of Isabella will hold their monthly meeting at the K of C Hall. Rosary starts at 7:15 p.m. and the meeting at 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 24
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Bridge at the local Adult Center.
Jan. 26
2 p.m. – Practice begins for the Golden Gate Community Choir’s Palm Sunday Contata “One Day” at Osgood United Methodist Church, 213 S. Walnut Street, Osgood. The performance is April 5 at Damm Theater, Osgood. Call Sharon at 812-852-4936 for more information.
Jan. 27
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at local Adult Center.
Jan. 28
11:30 a.m. – Pitch-in Lunch w/ Angels of Mercy Home Care.
1 p.m. – Euchre at local Adult Center.
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees Meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
6 p.m. – Winter Glitter Canvas Painting – Grades 4-12 – at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Jan. 29, 2020
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at local Adult Center.
5 to 8 p.m. – The Bartholomew County C4 program is hosting an open house at Columbus North High School. Students from Decatur County participate in C4 classes and the open house is a great opportunity for families and community members to see the opportunities available to students as they pursue college and career goals. Call 812-376-3521 for more information.
Jan. 30
9 a.m. – Solo & exercise at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Scoop & the Boys
music and dance at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the local Adult Center.
Jan. 31
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Bridge at the local Adult Center.
Feb. 1, 2020
8 to 9:30 a.m. – The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce presents its legislative update at Decatur County REMC. State lawmakers will have 10 minutes to speak then the floor will be opened up for questions from the audience. The meeting is free and open to the public.
9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – The Food & Growers Association is hosting its winter conference at Batesville Middle School. The theme is, “Diversity on the Farm, Diversity in your Food, Diversity in your Life.” Email contact@foodandgrowers.com for more information.
Feb. 3
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Feb. 4
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
Feb. 11
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
Feb. 17
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Feb. 18
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
Feb. 24
1:30 p.m. – The Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) are meeting at the home of Betsy Moll. No January meeting. DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a patriot who served or fought in the American Revolution. For information about becoming a DAR member, contact Regent Janet Bedel, 812-663-4563, or Registrar Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017. Those interested about becoming a member are welcome to attend, too.
Feb. 25
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
Feb. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Feb. 29
1 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles Lodge #920 on E. Main Street is hosting a benefit dinner for Rick Sallee of Greensburg, who has experienced a myriad of medical problems and has no insurance. Live auction at 2:30 p.m. Dinner is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, 11 and under eat free. Those willing to donate items for the auction should call 812-663-6955, 812-614-4108, or 812-662-4566. Open to the public.
March 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
March 3
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
March 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
March 10
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
March 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
March 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
March 24
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
March 26
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
March 31
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
April 1
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
April 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
April 7
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
April 14
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
April 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
April 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
April 23
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
April 28
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
May 4
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
May 6
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
May 18
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
May 19
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
May 28
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
June 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 3
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
June 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 25
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
July 1
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
July 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 23
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Aug. 3
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 5
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Aug. 17
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 18
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Sept. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Sept. 8
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 24
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Oct. 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 7
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Oct. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Nov. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
