Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Dec. 14
1 to 4 p.m. – Historical Society of Decatur County Christmas Open House & Silent Tree Auction, 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg. Enjoy holiday cookies, bread pudding and other tasty treats. Tour the museum to see the holiday decorations. Santa will make an appearance. Also, bid on your favorite Christmas tree. Free to all Decatur County families and individuals. For more information about bidding on a Christmas tree, or about the open house, call 812-663-2764.
1 to 6 p.m. - Christmas model railroad display in the basement of Greensburg Presbyterian Church, on the northeast corner of the downtown Square. Free admission. Bring the kids to see a 23X52 foot model railroad. Each child will receive a free raffle ticket and two electric trains will be given away.
Dec. 15
10:30 a.m. - The Living Witness Choir of the Westport Baptist Church presents
their annual Christmas cantata at the church. "Tonight, Heaven Touches Earth" will feature solos by Maribeth Holcomb, Chuck Dougherty, Natalie Smiley, Nancy Purvis, Sandy Storm, and Jennifer Chastain. A trio comprised of Paul May, Lisa Conwell, and Maribeth Holcomb will also be featured. Invite your friends and neighbors to come and worship. The church is located on Main Street in Westport.
1 to 4 p.m. - Christmas model railroad display in the basement of Greensburg Presbyterian Church, on the northeast corner of the downtown Square. Free admission. Bring the kids to see a 23X52 foot model railroad. Each child will receive a free raffle ticket and two electric trains will be given away.
Dec. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners will meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. On the agenda: Don Schilling regarding economic development, Sheriff Dave Durant regarding courthouse protocol, Myron Beckner regarding the local landfill, and Josh Tressler regarding internet and email infrastructure. Other topics expected to be discussed include the county’s 2020 holiday schedule, 2020 commissioner meeting dates, the old reservoir property, duck hunting on county property, and a special meeting Dec. 30 to pay year-end bills. Open to the public.
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
5 p.m. - December meeting of the Greensburg Housing Authority (instead of 5:15 p.m. Dec. 23)in the Greensburg Housing Authority office at City Hall.
6 p.m. – Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 17
All Day – Make and Take Tuesday: Christmas Craft in the Children’s Room at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon - Senior Outreach Greensburg Public Library Connie Webster.
1 p.m. - Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 18
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon - Bingo w/Aspen Place
12:45 p.m. - US Census Bureau Job Opportunities Q & A at Greensburg Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 19
9 a.m. - Solo at Greensburg Adult Center.
9 a.m. - Exercise at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Canasta at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 20
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
10 a.m. – Family Movie: Dora and the Lost City of Gold at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 22
10 a.m. - St. Peters United Church of Christ (also known as Finks Church) is presenting their Christmas Cantata, "Come Let Us Adore," directed by Connie DeBurger at the morning worship service. Located at the corner of CR 700 N. and Finks Road, Osgood. All are welcome to enjoy this special performance.
Dec. 23
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 24
All day - Decatur County Public Library closed.
All day – Greensburg Adult Center closed.
7 p.m. - St. Peters United Church of Christ is having their Christmas Eve candlelight service and invites the public to attend. Located at the corner of 700 N. and Finks Road, Osgood. The offering for this service will be donated to the Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry in Delaware. There will also be a time of fellowship after the service with cake, cookies, punch and a visit from Santa.
Dec. 25
All day - Decatur County Public Library closed.
All day – Greensburg Adult Center closed.
Dec. 26
9 a.m. - Solo at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Canasta at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 27
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 30
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 31
All day - Decatur County Public Library closed.
All day – Greensburg Adult Center closed.
Jan. 1
All day – Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library closed.
Jan. 2
Winter reading program begins at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Jan. 7
3 p.m. – Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
7 p.m. – Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Jan. 8
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 - at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Jan. 9
1 p.m. – Coffee, Books, & More – Adult Book Discussion at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Jan. 11
6 p.m. – Grand Ole Opry veteran and Songwriter of the Year Daryl Mosley will share songs and stories of his life, career and faith at Hope House of Prayer, 514 Market Street, Hope, Ind. No admission charge, though a love offering would be appreciated.
Jan. 13
6 p.m. – Movie Monday: Downton Abbey – Adult Movie at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Jan. 14
6 p.m. – Knit Night at the Greensburg - Decatur County Public Library.
Jan. 15
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 - at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Jan. 21
All day – Make and Take Tuesday: Winter Craft in the Children’s Room at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Cook the Book: Cookbook Club – Adult Program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Jan. 23
1 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult Program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult Program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Jan. 28
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees Meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Winter Glitter Canvas Painting – Grades 4-12 – at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Jan. 29, 2020
5 to 8 p.m. – The Bartholomew County C4 program is hosting an open house at Columbus North High School. Students from Decatur County participate in C4 classes and the open house is a great opportunity for families and community members to see the opportunities available to students as they pursue college and career goals. Call 812-376-3521 for more information.
Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – The Food & Growers Association is hosting its winter conference at Batesville Middle School. The theme is, “Diversity on the Farm, Diversity in your Food, Diversity in your Life.” Email contact@foodandgrowers.com for more information.
March 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
April 1
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
May 6
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
June 3
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
July 1
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Aug. 5
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Sept. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Oct. 7
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.