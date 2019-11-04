Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
TODAY
6 a.m. to 6 p.m. – General municipal election. Decatur County Courthouse closed except for election-related business. Call the Decatur County Clerk’s office at (812) 663-8223 with questions.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Bridge at local Adult Center.
3 p.m. – Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
4 or 6 p.m. – Silver Tree Insurance presents “Welcome to Medicare,” a free seminar designed to educate and prepare attendees to enroll in Medicare. The event will be held at Mayasari Indonesian Grill Restaurant, 213 N. Broadway Street. Contact John Glick (317-697-0491) or Richard Mays (812-614-2178) to reserve a seat.
7 p.m. – Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 6
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 will meet at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville. Scheduled guest is a representative from Blue Cross/ Blue Shield.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
Noon – Bingo with Hickory Creek at the local Adult Center.
12:30 p.m. – Friends of the Library afternoon of bridge at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
12:45 p.m. – Guest Speaker Series with Decatur County Memorial Hospital (diabetes presentation and see new ambulance) at the local Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at the local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Accoustic Jam
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeal meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Items on the agenda include consideration of a special exception to allow for construction of a salvage yard in the 5100 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421 in Marion Township and a special exception to allow for construction of a pond in the 11,000 block of S. CR 950 W. in Jackson Township.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Planning Commission meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. A rezone request from Mark Fixmer with BEX Farms involving 150 acres for expansion of future operational needs at S. CR 280 E. and U.S. Hwy. 421 in Washington Township has been tabled. A rezone request from Redelman Heritage, Inc./Emilie Redelman involving 3 acres to allow for operation of a salvage yard in the 5100 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421 in Marion Township is still on the agenda.
Nov. 7
9 a.m. – Solo and exercise at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Rest, Relax, and Rejuvenate – adult program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6:30 p.m. – Trip Kappa hosting 12th Annual Basket and Bingo fundraiser at Greensburg Elementary School. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 each from any Tri Kappa member or at the door on the day of the event.
7 p.m. – South Decatur High School Drama Department presents “Radium Girls” in the SDHS cafetorium. Tickets: $7, adults; $5, students; and 5 and under, free.
Nov. 8
All day – Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library closed for staff training.
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
4 to 7 p.m. – Open house celebrating the retirement of Dr. Paul Nahmias at Noles Family Dental, 813 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Open to the public. Come share stories, memories and laughs! Appetizers and drinks provided. Call 812-663-7515 with questions.
6 to 8 p.m. – Highpoint Events is hosting a free Bridal Show. Brides register for door prices which will be handed out during the show, which starts at 7:15 p.m. From 6 to 7:15 p.m. is a chance to meet the vendors including local photographers, seamstress, flower shops, bakeries that provide wedding cakes and cookies, decorators, and more.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at the local Adult Center.
7 p.m. – South Decatur High School Drama Department presents “Radium Girls” in the SDHS cafetorium. Tickets: $7, adults; $5, students; and 5 and under, free.
Nov. 9
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. – St. Mary’s Holiday Shopping Expo, 1331 E. Hunter Robbins Way,Greensburg.Free admission. Nearly 60 booths to shop for yourself or some great holiday gifts. Everything from antiques, home and holiday decor, crafts, jewelry, baked goods and clothing to direct sales. For more info, call 812-663-2804 or email holidayexpo@stmarysgreensburg.com.
7 p.m. – South Decatur High School Drama Department presents “Radium Girls” in the SDHS cafetorium. Tickets: $7, adults; $5, students; and 5 and under, free.
Nov. 10
11 a.m. – Second annual Memorial Shoot in Loving Memory of Joe Stirn at the Tri-County Conservation Club. All proceeds to benefit the Margaret Mary Outpatient & Cancer Center.
Nov. 11
All day – Local Adult Center is closed in observance of Veterans Day.
11 a.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony to honor all who have served. The event will take place at the flagpole near the front entrance to the hospital. A free lunch for all veterans will follow. RSVP for lunch by calling 812-663-1262.
Nov. 12
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at the local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Family movie: Toy Story 4 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Knit Night at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 13
All day – The Decatur County Health Department is conducting a children’s immunization clinic at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule an appointment.
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
10 a.m. – Bridge at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
Noon – Guest Speaker Series with Officer Casey Jones (GPD) on local scams affecting seniors at the local Adult Center.
12:45 p.m. – Don Ball and the 2020 Census at the local Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at the local Adult Center.
3 to 5 p.m. – Legal Aid is hosting a free legal clinic for Decatur County community members at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 14
9 a.m. – Solo and exercise at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
Noon – Bingo at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre tournament at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Coffee, Books, & More – Adult book discussion at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 15
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at the local Adult Center.
Nov. 16
10 a.m. – Science Story Time – Ages 3-6 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
4 to 7 p.m. – Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department Chili Cook-Off at the Adams Township Fire Station, 4362 W. CR 310 N. For a free-will donation, visitors can help judge which is the best chili as prepared by area firefighters. Also available, the department’s famous ham and bean supper. Proceeds will help purchase new equipment for the department.
4 to 7:30 p.m. – St. Maurice Church fall smorgasbord in the Parish Center on Ind. 229 in Napoleon. Menu selections include turkey and dressing, roast beef, meatloaf, sauerkraut, a wide variety of vegetables, salads, and homemade desserts. Cost is $12 for adults; $5 for children 6-12 years; free for 1-5 years old. Everyone is welcome!
Nov. 18
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at the local Adult Center.
Nov. 19
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
Noon – Senior Outreach with Greensburg Public Library (Connie Webster) at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at the local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Treats for Turkey Day family program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
5 to 7 p.m. – St. Mary’s Circle Daughters of Isabella is serving the Tasty Tuesday dinner in the St. Mary’s School cafeteria. Come and enjoy our signature barbeque beef sandwiches! Free-will offerings support many charitable works.
Nov. 20
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
11:30am Lunch
Noon – Bingo w/Aspen Place at the local Adult Center.
12:45 p.m. – Guest Speaker Series with Our Hospice (Deborah Potter) “Myths & Misconceptions” at the local Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at the local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 21
9 a.m. – Solo and exercise at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Scoop & the Boys at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Marvel vs. DC party – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 22
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at the local Adult Center.
Nov. 23
7:15 p.m. – St. Mary’s Circle Daughters of Isabella will hold their meeting at Greensburg’s K of C Hall. Please notice this a week earlier than usual! Rosary will start at 7:15 p.m. as usual, and the business meeting will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 25
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at the local Adult Center.
Nov. 26
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at the local Adult Center.
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 27
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
Noon – Bingo with Crownpointe at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Family Movie: The Lion King at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at the local Adult Center.
Nov. 28
All day – Greensburg–Decatur County Public Library closed.
Nov. 29
All day – Greensburg–Decatur County Public Library.closed.
Dec. 3
4 or 6 p.m. – Silver Tree Insurance presents “Welcome to Medicare,” a free seminar designed to educate and prepare attendees to enroll in Medicare. The event will be held at Mayasari Indonesian Grill Restaurant, 213 N. Broadway Street. Contact John Glick (317-697-0491) or Richard Mays (812-614-2178) to reserve a seat.
Dec. 4
All day – The Decatur County Health Department is conducting a children’s immunization clinic at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule an appointment.
Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – The Food & Growers Association is hosting its winter conference at Batesville Middle School. The theme is, “Diversity on the Farm, Diversity in your Food, Diversity in your Life.” Email contact@foodandgrowers.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.