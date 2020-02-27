Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Recurring
Free tax service is available at First Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Call 812-614-5566 to schedule an appointment.
Feb. 28
9 a.m. - Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
10 a.m. - Bingocise at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
5 p.m. – New Point Community Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry
6 p.m. - Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Feb. 29
1 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles Lodge #920 on E. Main Street is hosting a benefit dinner for Rick Sallee of Greensburg, who has experienced a myriad of medical problems and has no insurance. Live auction at
2:30 p.m. Dinner is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, 11 and under eat free. Those willing to donate items for the auction should call 812-663-6955, 812-614-4108, or 812-662-4566. Open to the public.
March 1
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - St. John's United Church of Christ, 300 N. Huntersville Rd., Batesville, is having a "Spud, Soup & Salad Luncheon." This is a free-will offering. Proceeds go to the maintenance and upkeep of the 150 year old one-room school house which is used for many community functions.
March 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
5 to 7 p.m. - The Kids' Closet of Decatur County is hosting an opening at the Greensburg Learning Center, 422 E. Central Avenue. Lots of spring and summer clothing! This is the last opening before school is out. Children must be accompanied by an adult who has proof of Decatur County residency (driver's license or utility bill).
6 p.m. – Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 3
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
4 to 8 p.m. – Public open house at the new Decatur County Detention Center, 601 S. Ireland Street, Greensburg.
March 4
8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. – Decatur County Health Department, 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg, is conducting an immunization clinic for children. Call 812-663-8301 to make an appointment. Free flu shots for adults also available; no appointment needed.
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon - Bingo w/Hickory Creek at Greensburg Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. - Crochet at Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. - Acoustic Jam at Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. – The Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Raymond Huening is seeking permission needed to build a pond at 3342 S. CR 750 W. in Clay Township. Robert Bell is seeking permission needed to buy and sell firearms at 4765 W. Ind. 46 n Clay Township. Gary Sullivan is seeking permission needed to build a garage at 404 E. Jefferson Street, St. Paul, in Adams Township. Steven Schmidt is seeking permission needed to build a pole barn at 1408 W. Washington Street, Greensburg, in Washington Township. Open to the public.
7 p.m. – The Decatur County Area Plan Commission will meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Mark Fixmer of BEX Farms is seeking permission needed to expand the landfill at S. CR 280 E. and U.S. Hwy. 421 in Washington Township. Dave and Connie Weber are looking to subdivide and rezone property to allow for the construction of a family dwelling just west of 4620 E. CR 300 S. in Washington Township. Michael Krieger is seeking permission to rezone property to allow for construction of a family dwelling just east of 4956 E. CR 640 N. in Fugit Township. And Brayden and Scott Helms are seeking permission to subdivide property to allow for construction of a family dwelling just west of 1816 W. CR 1000 S. in Marion Township. Open to the public.
March 5
9 a.m. - Solo at Greensburg Adult Center.
9 a.m. - Exercise at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Canasta at Greensburg Adult Center.
2 to 7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive in Conference Room D at DCMH. For more information about the American Red Cross or to register, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “decaturcohos.” Questions? Call Amy Shearer at 812-663-1228 or email amy.shearer@dcmh.net.
4 to 7 p.m. – Greensburg Bread of Life, 700 Randall Street, is hosting a drive-thru turkey dinner fundraiser. Advanced tickets are priced at $10 and are recommended. They are available by calling 812-663-1055.
March 6
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon - Dirty Bingo at Greensburg Adult Center.
5 to 8 p.m. – Marion Township (Millhousen) Volunteer Fire Department fish fry. Menu includes white fish, tenderloins, hot dogs and more. $10 adults, $5 children, 8 and under eat free. Also features 50/50 drawings and a variety of raffles. Call 812-222-0029 or email millhousenfire.com with questions.
6 p.m. - Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
7 p.m. - Tree County Players present “Winnie The Pooh” March 6 and 7 at the TCP Playhouse, 634 W. Main Street, Greensburg. Also at 2 p.m. March 8. Tickets are available first come/first served, and are now on sale by visiting treecountyplayers.com.
March 7
5 p.m. – Main Street Westport Chili Cook Off at the Westport Community Building. Contest is open to the public with a $10 entry fee. Entry form can be picked up at Barbs Babes Daycare. Forms and money must be in before Feb. 29. Questions can be directed to Connie Davis at 812-614-9764.
March 9
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. - Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 10
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. - Pitch-in dinner at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 12
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - The Friends of the Batesville Memorial Public Library are having their used book and media sale March 12-14. Over 10,000 books, videos, CDs, DVDs, and books on tape will be sold each day at the library annex building, 10 W. Boehringer Street. Prices are $1 for hardbacks, CDs, and DVDs, and 50 cents for paperbacks. Proceeds from the book sale will be used to help pay for library materials and programs. The $2 bag special sale starts at 3 p.m. Saturday the 14th.
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - The Decatur County Retired Teachers Association will meet at the Greensburg Community Learning Center, 422 E. Central. Note the change of location for this meeting. All retired teachers are invited to attend.
1 p.m. - Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. - Crochet at Greensburg Adult Center.
6:15 p.m. - O.E.S. will meet for refreshments at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue, Greensburg. The meeting will start at 7 p.m.
March 13
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
5 p.m. – New Point Community Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry.
6 p.m. - Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 14
10 a.m. to noon - Women’s Self-Defense Class at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA. Free to all. Learn the basic skills necessary to protect yourself the S.A.F.E. Way. Register in advance by calling the Y Welcome Center at 812-934-6006. The Southeastern Indiana YMCA is located at 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville.
March 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. - Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon - Senior Outreach
w/Greensburg Public Library at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
5:30 p.m. - Decatur County Home Extension Club International Night. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. First Baptist Church, 209 W. Washington Street, Greensburg. Tammie Mulroney and Sue Menefee will present a program on Israel. Bring Cultural Arts projects. Call the Extension Office with questions.
March 18
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon - Bingo w/Aspen Place
12:30 p.m. - Speaker Series Kori Carpenter presents Thrive Alliance & Nutrition Awareness Week at Greensburg Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. - Crochet at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 19
9 a.m. - Solo at Greensburg Adult Center.
9 a.m. - Exercise at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Canasta at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 20
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
5 to 8 p.m. – Marion Township (Millhousen) Volunteer Fire Department fish fry. Menu includes white fish, tenderloins, hot dogs and more. $10 adults, $5 children, 8 and under eat free. Also features 50/50 drawings and a variety of raffles. Call 812-222-0029 or email millhousenfire.com with questions.
6 p.m. - Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 23
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. - Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 24
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 25
8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. – Decatur County Health Department, 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg, is conducting an immunization clinic for children. Call 812-663-8301 to make an appointment. Free flu shots for adults also available; no appointment needed.
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon - Bingo w/CrownPointe
1:30 p.m. - Crochet at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 26
9 a.m. - Solo at Greensburg Adult Center.
9 a.m. - Exercise at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Scoop & the Boys
Music and Dance
1 p.m. - Canasta at Greensburg Adult Center.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
March 27
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
5 p.m. – New Point Community Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry
6 p.m. - Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 30
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. - Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 31
11:30 a.m. - Pitch-in lunch, sponsor Angels of Mercy HomeCare.
1 p.m. - Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
April 1
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
April 3
5 to 8 p.m. – Marion Township (Millhousen) Volunteer Fire Department fish fry. Menu includes white fish, tenderloins, hot dogs and more. $10 adults, $5 children, 8 and under eat free. Also features 50/50 drawings and a variety of raffles. Call 812-222-0029 or email millhousenfire.com with questions.
April 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
April 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
April 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
April 23
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
May 4
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
May 6
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
May 18
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
May 19
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
May 28
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
June 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 3
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
June 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 25
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
July 1
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
July 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 23
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Aug. 3
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 5
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Aug. 17
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 18
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Sept. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Sept. 8
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 24
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Oct. 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 7
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Oct. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Nov. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
