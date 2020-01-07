Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Jan. 8
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 – at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Decatur County Community Schools Board of Education meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road. Open to the public.
Jan. 9
9 a.m. – Solo & exercise at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
Noon – Bingo w/ Grace Lutheran at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Coffee, Books, & More – Adult Book Discussion at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6:15 p.m. – O.E.S. will meet for refreshments at 6:15 p.m. at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue. The meeting will start at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m. – The Greensburg Redevelopment Commission is holding a special meeting in the City Council Chambers at Greensburg City Hall, 314 W Washington Street.
Jan. 10
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
10 a.m. to noon – U.S. Senator Mike Braun’s mobile office will be in North Vernon at City Hall, 143 E. Walnut Street.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Bridge at the local Adult Center.
Jan. 11
8 a.m. – State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) is hosting a Public Safety breakfast at Aurora VFD, 5950 Dutch Hollow Road.
6 p.m. – Grand Ole Opry veteran and Songwriter of the Year Daryl Mosley will share songs and stories of his life, career and faith at Hope House of Prayer, 514 Market Street, Hope, Ind. No admission charge, though a love offering would be appreciated.
Jan. 13
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Movie Monday: Downton Abbey at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Jan. 14
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at local Adult Center.
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
6 p.m. – Pitch-in Dinner at local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Knit Night at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Jan. 15
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
Noon – Bingo w/ Aspen Place at the local Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at local Adult Center.
Jan. 16
9 a.m. – Solo & exercise at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the local Adult Center.
Jan. 17
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Bridge at the local Adult Center.
Jan. 20
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 – at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Jan. 21
All day – Make and Take Tuesday: Winter Craft in the Children’s Room at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
10 a.m. to noon – U.S. Senator Mike Braun’s mobile office will be in Batesville at the Memorial Building, 132 S. Main Street.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
Noon – Senior Outreach w/ Greensburg Public Library.
1 p.m. – Euchre at local Adult Center.
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
6 p.m. – Cook the Book: Cookbook Club – Adult Program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Jan. 22
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
Noon – Bingo w/ CrownPointe at the local Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at local Adult Center.
Jan. 23
9 a.m. – Solo & exercise at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult Program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult Program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Jan. 24
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Bridge at the local Adult Center.
Jan. 27
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at local Adult Center.
Jan. 28
11:30 a.m. – Pitch-in Lunch w/ Angels of Mercy Home Care.
1 p.m. – Euchre at local Adult Center.
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees Meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
6 p.m. – Winter Glitter Canvas Painting – Grades 4-12 – at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Jan. 29, 2020
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at local Adult Center.
5 to 8 p.m. – The Bartholomew County C4 program is hosting an open house at Columbus North High School. Students from Decatur County participate in C4 classes and the open house is a great opportunity for families and community members to see the opportunities available to students as they pursue college and career goals. Call 812-376-3521 for more information.
Jan. 30
9 a.m. – Solo & exercise at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Scoop & the Boys
music and dance at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the local Adult Center.
Jan. 31
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Bridge at the local Adult Center.
Feb. 1, 2020
8 to 9:30 a.m. – The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce presents the Legislative Update at Decatur County REMC. State leaders will have 10 minutes to speak then the floor will be opened up for questions from the audience. The meeting is free and open to the public.
9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – The Food & Growers Association is hosting its winter conference at Batesville Middle School. The theme is, “Diversity on the Farm, Diversity in your Food, Diversity in your Life.” Email contact@foodandgrowers.com for more information.
Feb. 3
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Feb. 4
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
Feb. 11
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
Feb. 17
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Feb. 18
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
Feb. 24
1:30 p.m. – The Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) are meeting at the home of Betsy Moll. No January meeting. DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a patriot who served or fought in the American Revolution. For information about becoming a DAR member, contact Regent Janet Bedel, 812-663-4563, or Registrar Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017. Those interested about becoming a member are welcome to attend, too.
Feb. 25
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
Feb. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
March 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
March 3
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
March 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
March 10
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
March 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
March 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
March 24
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
March 26
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
March 31
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
April 1
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
April 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
April 7
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
April 14
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
April 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
April 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
April 23
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
April 28
5:45 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles invites the public to play bingo. Starts at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday.
May 4
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
May 6
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
May 18
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
May 19
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
May 28
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
June 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 3
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
June 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 25
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
July 1
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
July 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 23
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Aug. 3
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 5
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Aug. 17
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 18
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Sept. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Sept. 8
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 24
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Oct. 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 7
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Oct. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Nov. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.