Recurring
Human Services, Inc. is now accepting applications for the Energy Assistance Program (EAP) CARES Act fund. The program is available to income eligible households, new and returning. To be eligible for the EAP CARES Act Fund a household must have at least one household member that experienced a job loss or reduction in hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic from March 6 to July 3, 2020; qualify for the Energy Assistance Program; apply for this program before July 31, 2020. Households that are eligible will receive a one-time benefit of $350 on an electric and/or gas bill. Funds are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Contact Human Services, Inc. (812) 663-8830 for more information.
July 3
2 to 6 p.m. - Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market, every Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru from 2 to 3 p.m. for those at risk and age 65 and older. Walking market from 3 to 6 p.m.
July 4
Greensburg’s annual Tri Kappa parade has been cancelled.
Greensburg’s annual Independence Day fireworks show has been cancelled.
July 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 7
5:45 p.m. – Bingo resumes at Greensburg Eagles 927.
July 8
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
July 9
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. – St. Nicholas Parish, 6459 E. St. Nicholas Drive, Sunman, is hosting a huge rummage sale July 9 to 11. Something for everyone!
7 p.m. - Lois Chapter of O.E.S. will meet at the Masonic Hall in Greensburg.
July 10
2 to 6 p.m. - Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market, every Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru from 2 to 3 p.m. for those at risk and age 65 and older. Walking market from 3 to 6 p.m.
July 11
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Benefit for Jaylynn Mozingo at Rebekah Park, Greensburg. Includes a meal, car show, live music and more. Open to the public. Info: Alberta Mozingo at 812-593-6718.
July 15
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Margaret Mary Health, in conjunction with Hoxworth Blood Center, is hosting a blood drive in a donor bus outside the hospital. All donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds. A photo ID is required the day of donation, and donors are encouraged to eat a good meal and drink plenty of water or juice before donating. To schedule an appointment, call (800)830-1091 or visit www.hoxworth.org/groups/margaretmary.
July 17
2 to 6 p.m. - Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market, every Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru from 2 to 3 p.m. for those at risk and age 65 and older. Walking market from 3 to 6 p.m.
July 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 23
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Church on the Rock, 407 N. Township Line Road, Batesville, will host its annual used book sale July 23 to 25. Books, cassettes, VHS tapes and more. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the 25th. Info: 812-934-5192.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
July 24
11 a.m. - The Batesville Athletic Boosters are holding the 32nd annual Bulldog Open golf tournament at Hillcrest Country Club. The four-person scramble is open to the public and starts at 11 a.m. Golfers can sign up as a team of four or individually. There are also opportunities for hole and event sponsorships. For more information or to sign up, contact coordinator Wendy Meyer at wendy@southeastern-in.com or Bertha Hazelwood at bhazelwood@batesville.k12.in.us.
2 to 6 p.m. - Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market, every Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru from 2 to 3 p.m. for those at risk and age 65 and older. Walking market from 3 to 6 p.m.
July 31
2 to 6 p.m. - Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market, every Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru from 2 to 3 p.m. for those at risk and age 65 and older. Walking market from 3 to 6 p.m.
Aug. 3
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 5
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Aug. 7
2 to 6 p.m. - Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market, every Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru from 2 to 3 p.m. for those at risk and age 65 and older. Walking market from 3 to 6 p.m.
Aug. 14
2 to 6 p.m. - Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market, every Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru from 2 to 3 p.m. for those at risk and age 65 and older. Walking market from 3 to 6 p.m.
Aug. 17
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 18
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 21
2 to 6 p.m. - Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market, every Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru from 2 to 3 p.m. for those at risk and age 65 and older. Walking market from 3 to 6 p.m.
Aug. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Aug. 28
2 to 6 p.m. - Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market, every Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru from 2 to 3 p.m. for those at risk and age 65 and older. Walking market from 3 to 6 p.m.
Sept. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Sept. 8
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 12
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Decatur County Tox-A-Way Day at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Visit www.decaturcountysolidwaste.com for more information.
Sept. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 24
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Oct. 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 7
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Oct. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Nov. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
