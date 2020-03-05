Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.