Today
Eat some delicious donuts for a great cause! Cornerstone Bakery is hosting Dine for Youth from open to close! 10% of all profits for the day will be donated to Champions of Youth! Grab some donuts for the kids before school or for the whole office at work, but make sure to get there before they close at 11 a.m.
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
Noon – Bingo w/ CrownPointe at the local Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at local Adult Center.
Jan. 23
9 a.m. – Solo & exercise at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
Noon – 1 p.m. – Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce and ETC present Lunch & Learn at the Chamber office, 314 W. Washington Street, Greensburg. Enjoy a free lunch and learn how a hosted phone solution increases business productivity. RSVP at 812-663-2832 or dlowe@greensburgchamber.com.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult Program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
5 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in special session, not open to the public.
6 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult Program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
7:15 p.m. – St. Mary’s Circle, Daughters of Isabella will hold their monthly meeting at the K of C Hall. Rosary starts at 7:15 p.m. and the meeting at 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 24
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
5 to 8 p.m. – St. Mary’s Alumni and Friends Association is hosting a chili supper and family night at St. Mary’s School, 1331 E. Hunter Robbins Way, Greensburg. Homemade chili, grilled cheese, hotdogs, desserts and drinks. Meal served until 7:30 p.m. Open to the public. Meal cost is a free-will offering. Also, games, concessions, basket raffles, silent auction, 50/50, and more. (License #002536)
6 p.m. – Bridge at the local Adult Center.
Jan. 26
2 p.m. – Practice begins for the Golden Gate Community Choir’s Palm Sunday Contata “One Day” at Osgood United Methodist Church, 213 S. Walnut Street, Osgood. The performance is April 5 at Damm Theater, Osgood. Call Sharon at 812-852-4936 for more information.
Jan. 27
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at local Adult Center.
Jan. 28
10 to 11:30 a.m. – The Ivy Tech Community College Criminal Justice Program is hosting a State of Indiana Court of Appeals hearing at the Columbus Learning Center Auditorium, 4555 Central Avenue. This opportunity to see our judicial system in action is free to the public.
11:30 a.m. – Pitch-in Lunch w/ Angels of Mercy Home Care.
1 p.m. – Euchre at local Adult Center.
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees Meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Winter Glitter Canvas Painting – Grades 4-12 – at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Jan. 29, 2020
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at local Adult Center.
5 to 8 p.m. – The Bartholomew County C4 program is hosting an open house at Columbus North High School. Students from Decatur County participate in C4 classes and the open house is a great opportunity for families and community members to see the opportunities available to students as they pursue college and career goals. Call 812-376-3521 for more information.
Jan. 30
9 a.m. – Solo & exercise at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Scoop & the Boys music and dance at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the local Adult Center.
Jan. 31
9 a.m. – Tonk at local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Bridge at the local Adult Center.
Feb. 1, 2020
8 to 9:30 a.m. – The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce presents its legislative update at Decatur County REMC. State lawmakers will have 10 minutes to speak then the floor will be opened up for questions from the audience. The meeting is free and open to the public.
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Westport Christian Church is hosting its annual Fishing Expo in its Family Life Center, 102 W. Mulberry Street, Westport. Open to the public.
9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – The Food & Growers Association is hosting its winter conference at Batesville Middle School. The theme is, “Diversity on the Farm, Diversity in your Food, Diversity in your Life.” Email contact@foodandgrowers.com for more information.
Feb. 3
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Feb. 4
3 p.m. – Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
7 p.m. – Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Feb. 7
5 to 8 p.m. – Marion Township (Millhousen) Volunteer Fire Department fish fry. Menu includes white fish, tenderloins, hot dogs and more. $10 adults, $5 children, 8 and under eat free. Also features 50/50 drawings and a variety of raffles. Call 812-222-0029 or email millhousenfire.com with questions.
Feb. 11
All Day – Make and Take Tuesday: Valentine’s Day Craft in the Children’s Room at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Knit Night at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Feb. 13
1 p.m. – Coffee, Books, & More – Adult Book Discussion at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Make a Fleece Hat – Grades 4-12 – at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6:15 p.m. – O.E.S. will meet for refreshments in the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue. The meeting will start at 7 p.m.
Feb. 17
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Feb. 18
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
6 p.m. – Fabric Crafts are SEW Fun! – Adult Program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Feb. 21
5 to 8 p.m. – Marion Township (Millhousen) Volunteer Fire Department fish fry. Menu includes white fish, tenderloins, hot dogs and more. $10 adults, $5 children, 8 and under eat free. Also features 50/50 drawings and a variety of raffles. Call 812-222-0029 or email millhousenfire.com with questions.
Feb. 22
4 to 7 p.m. – New Point Kiwanis Club chili supper and raffle at New Point Community Center.$5 adults, $2.50 for kids 12 and under. Desserts, beverages, hotdogs and chilidogs included in the meal. Raffle at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.
Feb. 24
1:30 p.m. – The Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) are meeting at the home of Betsy Moll. No January meeting. DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a patriot who served or fought in the American Revolution. For information about becoming a DAR member, contact Regent Janet Bedel, 812-663-4563, or Registrar Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017. Those interested about becoming a member are welcome to attend, too.
Feb. 25
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Feb. 27
1 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult Program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult Program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Feb. 29
1 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles Lodge #920 on E. Main Street is hosting a benefit dinner for Rick Sallee of Greensburg, who has experienced a myriad of medical problems and has no insurance. Live auction at
2:30 p.m. Dinner is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, 11 and under eat free. Those willing to donate items for the auction should call 812-663-6955, 812-614-4108, or 812-662-4566. Open to the public.
March 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
March 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
March 6
5 to 8 p.m. – Marion Township (Millhousen) Volunteer Fire Department fish fry. Menu includes white fish, tenderloins, hot dogs and more. $10 adults, $5 children, 8 and under eat free. Also features 50/50 drawings and a variety of raffles. Call 812-222-0029 or email millhousenfire.com with questions.
March 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
March 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
March 20
5 to 8 p.m. – Marion Township (Millhousen) Volunteer Fire Department fish fry. Menu includes white fish, tenderloins, hot dogs and more. $10 adults, $5 children, 8 and under eat free. Also features 50/50 drawings and a variety of raffles. Call 812-222-0029 or email millhousenfire.com with questions.
March 26
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
April 1
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
April 3
5 to 8 p.m. – Marion Township (Millhousen) Volunteer Fire Department fish fry. Menu includes white fish, tenderloins, hot dogs and more. $10 adults, $5 children, 8 and under eat free. Also features 50/50 drawings and a variety of raffles. Call 812-222-0029 or email millhousenfire.com with questions.
April 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
April 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
April 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
April 23
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
May 4
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
May 6
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
May 18
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
May 19
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
May 28
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
June 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 3
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
June 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 25
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
July 1
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
July 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 23
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Aug. 3
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 5
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Aug. 17
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 18
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Sept. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Sept. 8
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 24
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Oct. 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 7
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Oct. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Nov. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
