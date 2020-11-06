Local not-for-profits, clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only. Questions may be directed to Editor Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 x 217056.
Nov. 7
8 a.m. to noon – Clean Green Rush is hosting Tox-Away Day for Rush County residents at the Smiley Avenue disposal site in Rushville.
4:30 to 7 p.m. – Milroy United Methodist Church annual turkey drive-thru supper. $10 per ticket available from any member of the church.
Nov. 9
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. The meeting will be available virtually. To join use the following link: meet.google.com/vgb-yazc-xvt
Nov. 10
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education will meet in executive session. Not open to the public.
7 p.m. – Rush County Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 330 E. Eighth Street, Rushville. Open to the public.
7:30 p.m.: Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education meeting, 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg. Open to the public.
Nov. 12
7 p.m. – Lois Chapter #147 O.E.S. will meet at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue. There will be no refreshments. All members are asked to attend.
Nov. 14
4 to 6:30 p.m. – Batesville United Methodist Church’s 57th annual turkey dinner has been canceled.
5 to 7 p.m. – St. Maurice Church in Napoleon drive-thru turkey dinner at the Parish Center. Cost is $12. Proceeds for church tuck-pointing project.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 1
6 p.m. – Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
6 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Rush County Area Planning Commission meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
